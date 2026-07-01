Rising South Sydney Rabbitohs young gun Ashton Ward has had his contract promoted to join the club's Top 30.

Ward debuted in the middle of 2025 off a NSW Cup deal as the Rabbitohs dealt with a crippling injury crisis.

He has been playing off that contract ever since, managing 13 NRL appearances, six of which came last year, and the other seven this year.

He opened the season at halfback for the Rabbitohs, and then returned to the first-grade side in Round 10, with Wayne Bennett looking for an option not named Perth Bears-bound Jamie Humphreys.

Ward has played every game since his return against the Sharks, and put up impressive performances in Rounds 15 and 17 in wins over the Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels.

News Corp are reporting the Rabbitohs, who had a spot up their sleeves, have used it on Ward prior to the June 30 cut off.

Under NRL contract rules, all clubs in the competition must have 30 players signed to their squad by the June 30 deadline - the same day after which players are unable to move clubs.

There were a handful of movements on the final day of this year's deadline, with Junior Tupou (Sydney Roosters to Wests Tigers), Luke Laulilii (Wests Tigers to New Zealand Warriors) and Ativalu Lisati (Melbourne Storm to English Super League) all signing new deals.

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The only exception to the rule is that, if a player is in a squad when Round 1 begins, they do not need to be replaced.

All that left the Rabbitohs needing to sign or promote a player, and they elected to use their spot on the 22-year-old rising star Ward.

Ward is viewed as the long-term halfback for the Maroubra-based club, and will partner Cody Walker for at least the remainder of this year, and potentially next if the veteran five-eighth plays on.

That has seemed more and more of a chance recently, with coach Bennett admitting recently he wants Walker to play on in 2027.

“That's [Walker's talent] the God-given stuff that you can't coach. He's got plenty of that,” Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said at the press conference after their most recent game, a win over the Parramatta Eels.

“I'd think he'd like to play on if he could, and we'd like him to play on if he can. Right now it's looking good for him.”

Walker was a little less committal to the ideaof playing on, but admitted he wants to.

“I don't know. I'm not going to put a definite answer on that,” Walker said.

“I think I can (play again). I'm just enjoying my footy again, you know what I mean?

“I've had a few lean years with some injuries and things like that. I think two years ago, I managed to play a whole heap of games, but I was running on one leg with my knee.

“And then last year was very disappointing because I only played 11 games and I had all those soft tissue injuries and things like that. So it's been a disappointing few years.

“But to be fair, I haven't really given it any thought. I've just really enjoyed being out there and playing footy.

“I've loved the game since I was three or four years old, and I'll continue to love it until I'm in a wheelchair. I think you'll have to get me out of the game in a wheelchair.

“I reckon I'll continue playing at some form when I do decide to hang the boots up, whichever year that is.”

The Rabbitohs also have Jayden Sullivan and Jonah Glover on their books as potential options in the halves.