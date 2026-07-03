The NSW Blues have issued an S.O.S to Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs star Matt Burton, who has been rushed into camp as injury cover for Ethan Strange.

Strange rolled his ankle at Blues training yesterday on the Gold Coast, resulting in the star walking with a moon boot last night, creating speculation he could be ruled out for Wednesday's State of Origin decider.

It has caused alarm bells to ring across the Blues camp, with Nine reporting Burton will come into the camp and be on standby if Strange is deemed unfit by Wednesday.

The Canberra Raiders' star had one of the greatest Blues debuts ever in Game 1. He scored a try, made three tackle breaks and had his fingerprints all over the Blues' second-half assault on the Maroons, resulting in a last-minute try to James Tedesco to clinch victory.

The Blues have had no luck with injuries in their camps during the three-game series, marking the third time they have been forced to make a last-minute change.

Burton was rushed into the first camp after an injury to Mitchell Moses caused a reshuffle, allowing Strange to make his debut as a starter while Burton played three minutes off the bench.

The Bulldogs star acts as the perfect utility, and can cover any back line position while easily being able to slot into the halves if an injury occurs.

Burton will train with the Blues tomorrow before their finishing touches next week ahead of the clash with the Maroons midweek.

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The 26-year-old has donned the sky blue three times in his career, playing twice in the 2022 series before his brief spell in the opening game in Sydney this year.

The Blues have been well off the pace this series despite forcing a decider on Wednesday, and were on the wrong end of a 44-24 shellacking in Game 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It forced Blues coach Laurie Daley to axe a few stars, including Brian To'o and Kotoni Staggs, while Tolutau Koula was relegated to the six-man bench for backs coverage.

Daley handed young gun Jack Bostock his debut jersey for Game 3, and will lineup with Suncorp-specialist Bradman Best on the left side.

The Blues will make the formidable trip to Suncorp Stadium to fight for the Origin shield on July 8.