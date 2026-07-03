Queensland Maroons key forward Patrick Carrigan is on track to play in the State of Origin decider despite being in doubt as he continues his recovery from a syndesmosis injury.

Carrigan suffered the injury in a surprise loss for the Brisbane Broncos against the St George Illawarra Dragons just a day before the team for Game 2 was named.

That was him removed from Billy Slater's squad for what was ultimately a big win over the NSW Blues at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and it seemed unlikely with an expected six-week recovery window that he would be anywhere near playing in the decider on Queensland's home deck.

Slater swung a surprise with his squad for the decider though, confirming Carrigan would be part of the 20-man squad which also saw Corey Horsburgh and Jeremiah Nanai called in. Lindsay Collins being out with a concussion may have forced Slater's hand into recalling a man viewed by many as a future Queensland captain.

Carrigan managed to get through the entirety of a training session for Queensland on Thursday, which was opposed against the Gold Coast Titans, and said he feels ready to go, albeit with a couple of key things left to prove.

“It was good, ticked off a lot of boxes and I had a good hit out against the Titans boys," Carrigan said.

“I feel really healthy and ready to go. A couple key things to go, but I feel good. I'm 100% ready to go.

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“Did all the sessions today, felt really confident and I'll have another run on the weekend, so it's all about me nailing my job and it's nice to be in a position to be able to play.

“I'm well aware that I've got to perform on next Wednesday, so that's where my focus is.

“Obviously, I'm four-weeks off the op', so there's a few things I need to get right, but it's all in terms of just making sure I'm ready to train at my best and be at my best for the boys."

Carrigan is expected to play from the bench for Slater's side in the decider, essentially being a straight swap with Collins.

Coach Slater also axed Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, recalling Jeremiah Nanai who missed the start of the series injured, with the impactful North Queensland Cowboys star likely to find some minutes off the bench during the second half.

Corey Horsburgh was the other player called into camp for Slater, with the Raiders' enforcer the 20th man, replacing Heilum Luki.

Queensland made no other changes to their side that ran away with a big victory in Game 2 at the MCG, having squandered a 14-point lead in Game 1 in Sydney after Kalyn Ponga was sent off for wiping out Tolutau Koula with just 20 minutes to play.

Game 3 at Suncorp Stadium kicks-off at 8:05pm (AEST) next Wednesday evening, July 8.