The South Sydney Rabbitohs are on the verge of re-signing forward Sean Keppie for a further two seasons.

Keppie's contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but reports from the Daily Telegraph reveal he will commit to the club after bagging three seasons in the cardinal and myrtle.

The 28-year-old middle broke his thumb a month ago against his former club Manly, and was expected to sit out for eight to 10 weeks after requiring surgery.

It is understood Keppie suffered a setback in his recovery, and another month is expected to be added to his return timeline.

Keppie was having a consistent year at the Rabbitohs, making 11 appearances and averaging 76 run metres per game in a mixture of starting and interchange roles throughout 2026.

The Parramatta junior made his NRL debut for Manly in 2019 and became a staple member of the Sea Eagles pack during the early stages of the 2020s, playing 79 matches in the maroon and white.

Keppie made the switch to the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2024 season and met with his former club in the first ever Las Vegas fixture in Round 1 of that year.

He has gone on to represent South Sydney 53 times in the past three seasons and has been rewarded by Wayne Bennett with an extension until the end of 2028.

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Keppie brings size and aggression to the Rabbitohs' forward pack, while showcasing deft footwork and the ability to offload in traffic.

Standing at a towering 193 centimetres and 110 kilograms, Keppie has shown he can be a nightmare to handle for opposition defence.

He will link up with incoming star signing Payne Haas, whose presence will no-doubt elevate the surrounding forwards in the South Sydney squad.

With Keaon Koloamatangi exiting the club for a move to Wollongong, the door is opened for Keppie to cement himself in the front row rotation.

Keppie is expected to return in the final stages of the regular season, and will be eager to help South Sydney run deep into the finals series if they can string together a strong backend to the season.

The club sits in seventh place with eight wins and six losses in its 2026 campaign.

The Rabbitohs will face the first-placed Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium on Friday.