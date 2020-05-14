Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has likened recruit Harry Grant to Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith.

Maguire worked at the Storm as an assistant from 2005-2009 and believes there are similar attributes in Grant to the 411-game NRL veteran.

Grant played two games for the Storm before joining the Tigers ahead of the 2020 season. And Maguire was full of praise for the 22-year old.

“He understands the fundamentals,’’ Maguire told The Daily Telegraph.

“When you’re at dummy half it’s about controlling the ball and telling markers which way you want them to go. It’s his perception around the game.

“All the little movements ingrained in a No.9 are what Harry has had in his game over a long period of time and that’s what makes the top-end dummy halves who they are.

“The way Cameron plays, he makes it so easy, but he’s been doing it so long it’s a habit that is formed.

“And with Harry, what I’m seeing from him are similar attributes.”

Following Robbie Farah’s retirement and Jacob Liddle’s ACL injury, Maguire confirmed that Grant was in the running to to be the first-choice hooker when the season resumes.

“We had Jacob Liddle out with his knee injury [ACL],” Maguire said.

“It meant we needed a traditional dummy half.

“Billy Walters has done some good things for us. We’ve used Josh Reynolds there but he’s spent most of his time at five-eighth and it’s the time you spend in a certain position that allows you to be at the top level.

“One thing about Harry is, he has played hooker all his life.”