The Wests Tigers have officially released centre Oliver Gildart from the final year of his contract at the joint venture.

The English-born centre, who has played for his country, left the English Super League ahead of the 2022 NRL season, moving from the Wigan Warriors to the Wests Tigers.

Making his NRL debut in Round 1, Gildart would spend the first part of the season in the NRL, but a calf injury in Mat pushed him out of the top grade, back to the NSW Cup upon his return and he struggled to regain his spot in the side.

He was sent out on loan to the Sydney Roosters on the day of the August 1 deadline in 2022, and has now officially played his last game for the Tigers.

Gildart's release comes without the confirmation of a new club, however, News Corp are reporting that he is set to link up with Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins for the 2023 season.

RELATED: Dolphins signing tracker, rolling best 17

Bennett is a former coach of the English side.

The Dolphins are also still on the lookout for backs to increase their talent outside. While Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow signed recently after being released by the North Queensland Cowboys to play at fullback, their depth in the back five is still skinny.

The Tigers paid credit to Gildart's attitude during his time at the club.

“We were all excited for Oliver after he made the big decision to move to the other side of the world,” Pascoe said.

“He was always positive and well respected within the group, and it was a privilege to be able to share his NRL debut with his family here in Australia.

"We wish Oliver the very best with his career going forward and thank him for his efforts during his time with us."

The decision to release Gildart comes following yesterday's contract extension for Tommy Talau, with the Tigers having plenty of depth in the backline for 2023.