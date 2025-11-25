The Manly Sea Eagles will reportedly increase their offer in a bid to retain goal-kicking outside back Reuben Garrick beyond the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Garrick is off-contract at the end of 2026, and has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1.

Able to play centre, wing or fullback, Manly are understandably desperate to retain the star, but their initial offer was understood to have been knocked back.

That offer, believed to be worth around $550,000 per year, is understood to be under market value, with Garrick now attracting the interest of both the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons per a News Corp report.

While Manly will go back to the negotiation table in an attempt to retain Garrick, the Roosters are believed to be frontrunners for his services.

The tri-colours still have a war chest of money available from high-profile departures in recent years, while they need to secure a replacement for Mark Nawaqanitawase in 2027 as he heads back to rugby union for a shot at playing in the Rugby World Cup.

They have also signed Daly Cherry-Evans, with it understood the veteran halfback is good mates with Garrick. Cherry-Evans is likely to be on the Roosters' coaching staff in 2027.

While the Roosters have become the leaders in the race for the star, the Dragons are also believed to be interested.

Garrick was a Dragons junior, leaving the club to seek opportunities at Manly a number of years ago, but could yet be in for a return to his roots in 2027 if the Red V can make a substantial offer.

While the thought process surrounding the joint-venture is that they need forwards, it has become clear in recent days they are more interested in backs to complement their excellent crop of young forwards, with Shane Flanagan's side linked to Murray Taulagi, Jake Averillo and now Garrick.

The Perth Bears have also previously been mentioned as a side who could be in the mix for Garrick as they hit the open market with 30 spots to fill and over $12 million to spend.