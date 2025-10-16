A clause in the contract of incoming Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has cast mass speculation regarding the future of himself, along with two other coaches.

Despite signing a three-year deal with the Titans, it was reported by AAP on Tuesday that Hannay had agreed to a clause in his contract that would allow the Titans to demote him to an assistant role if they could secure Craig Bellamy for the 2027 season.

It is believed the Titans have had discussions with the current Melbourne Storm head coach, who is known to have a property on the Gold Coast.

However, Titans CEO Steve Mitchell was not willing to give too much away when asked about the clause or Bellamy.

"We are very excited to have Josh Hannay joining us as our head coach from 2026," Mitchell told AAP.

"All employee contractual arrangements remain strictly confidential, and as such, we will not be making public comment.