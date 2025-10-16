A clause in the contract of incoming Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has cast mass speculation regarding the future of himself, along with two other coaches.
Despite signing a three-year deal with the Titans, it was reported by AAP on Tuesday that Hannay had agreed to a clause in his contract that would allow the Titans to demote him to an assistant role if they could secure Craig Bellamy for the 2027 season.
It is believed the Titans have had discussions with the current Melbourne Storm head coach, who is known to have a property on the Gold Coast.
However, Titans CEO Steve Mitchell was not willing to give too much away when asked about the clause or Bellamy.
"We are very excited to have Josh Hannay joining us as our head coach from 2026," Mitchell told AAP.
"All employee contractual arrangements remain strictly confidential, and as such, we will not be making public comment.
"We acknowledge Craig's exceptional coaching credentials and reputation within the game and like many NRL clubs, would welcome him and his family in any capacity."
The move would pose ramifications for the Storm, who have been faced with the inevitable departure of Bellamy since a year-by-year contract was signed in 2021.
Whether he retires or moves to the Titans, though, the Storm are still tasked with finding a replacement.
News Corp believes that Storm legend, Billy Slater, is the number one target to replace Bellamy.
Currently the coach of Queensland, Slater's contract expires after the 2026 State of Origin series, meaning he would be free to take up the Melbourne Storm gig if it became available.
However, that isn't the only factor here.
Slater currently runs a horse breeding business with his wife while juggling commitments as a commentator and analyst for Channel Nine, a commitment Cameron Smith thinks the 42-year-old wouldn't want to give up.
"He's got too good of a set-up with his commentary with Nine. He's got his business with his horse breeding and is coaching State of Origin as well. And Billy has stated himself that coaching an NRL side is not on his radar," Smith said.
According to News Corp, 'Bellyache' is expected to make a call on his future in the coming days, with many at the club expecting 2026 to be the master coach's final year at the helm of Melbourne.
But once the decision is made, it will set the wheels in motion so the futures of both Hannay and Slater can be finalised too.