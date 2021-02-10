Broncos young gun Kotoni Staggs is understood to be attracting strong interest from the Titans, Bulldogs and Eels as Kevin Walters look to secure his prized centre to a long-term deal, according to The Courier Mail.

Circling rivals will be looking to pry the 22-year-old from Red Hill on deals greater than $800,000-per-year as Brisbane battle with a tight budget in 2021.

Staggs remains unsigned past this season and could join former teammate David Fifita in joining Brisbane’s Queensland rivals Gold Coast.

The Titans have pieced together a promising squad for the season after acquiring Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Patrick Herbert, Sam McIntyre and Herman Ese’ese.

See new recruits David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in Titans colours for the first time at Cbus Super Stadium https://t.co/9pnn2zX9PW — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) February 10, 2021

Staggs has surged into the league’s top echelon of centres in a short spell with the Broncos, scoring 23 tries from 47 matches in his first three seasons at the club.

Since his arrival at Red Hill, Walters has made his plans of retaining his rising stars clear, with Staggs likely the name perched atop of his list.

Speaking to The Mail, Walters believes Staggs can be a club great in the next decade.

“I don’t want to lose Kotoni,” Walters said.

“I understand there is interest in him but I see him as a 10-year player for the Broncos and it’s up to me to provide the right environment where he feels comfortable with what he is doing.

“He is a super player and we will fight hard to keep him at the Broncos.”

Staggs’ management has previously fielded interest from rival clubs in assessing the open market, with the aforementioned clubs set to ignite a multi-million dollar race for the heavily-touted NSW prospect.