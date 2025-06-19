The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the re-signings of Adam Reynolds, Kotoni Staggs and Blake Mozer.

Staggs was the most up in the air of the trio, with the centre reportedly in the closing stages of negotiations for months, but not signing until today.

The centre has been in fine form for the Broncos, but the longer he went without being signed for 2026, the more questions were raised.

The contract extension is a three-year deal which will see him remain at Red Hill until at least the end of 2028.

"I'm grateful to be able to stay with the Club that has supported me since I was a kid and stuck by me as I developed as a player and person," Staggs said in a club statement.

"It means a lot to play in the Broncos jersey, every time I put it on, I wear it with heart and leave everything on the field."

Reynolds, meanwhile, has recently been linked to the Wests Tigers, but has instead elected to extend his time in Brisbane by a year, likely taking him through to the end of his playing career.

It's a major boost for the Broncos, with the 34-year-old also likely to fall into a coaching role after his playing career, while future star Coby Black can have another year in reserve grade before being exposed to first-grade.

"The Club and city have welcomed me and my family with open arms, family means everything to me, and this is home," Reynolds said.

"We are really building something special here, and I want to be a part of that moving forward.

"To be able to finish my career at the Club which has given me so much over the past few seasons means a lot to me."

Mozer, meanwhile, had been linked with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The youngster started 2025 injured, but has struggled to break through in first-grade action since.

Rated as the game's most talented young dummy half, he is stuck behind Cory Paix and Billy Walters at the Broncos, but the new contract ensures he will get game time in the coming years for Michael Maguire's side.

The 21-year-old has re-signed for two years through to the end of 2027, having been part of the Broncos' pathways since the age of 13.

"I love the Broncos and what they stand for, I've been a part of the Club for so long, so I can't imagine being anywhere else," Mozer said.

"I feel like I'm only growing in confidence every time I play, and I'm always learning from the senior guys and trying to improve my game.

"It wouldn't be possible without my family and my partner, who have stood by me through it all."

The club may now be resigned to losing Selwyn Cobbo, with most reports suggesting they were only ever going to be able to afford one of Cobbo or Staggs.