The Manly Sea Eagles and NRL are still pushing ahead with the idea of playing the opening match of the 2022 NRL season in the United States of America.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs pulled out of the concept last week, despite previously backing the idea to face Manly a week before the season kicks off in the United States of America.

It has now been revealed by News Corp that three clubs - the Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters - are all interested in joining the concept to replace the Redfern-backed side.

It has been reported last week that no other clubs would be willing to take the concept up at short notice given the end of year Rugby League World Cup also poses a potential roadblock, however, that view has changed with the NRL still wanting to surge ahead.

Both Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo have previously spoken out about their desire to hold a game and expand the code in the States.

It's understood now that even if there isn't enough time to get the concept rolling for 2023, that it is an almost certainty for 2024.

Last time a rugby league game was played in the USA featuring non-domestic teams was an England and New Zealand clash in Denver during 2015.

It's understood that the concept is still a strong chance of happening to kick-off the 2023 season with renewed interest and the Sea Eagles driving it front on.

The concept was originally floated prior to coronavirus, however, was put on the backburner once the pandemic hit.