After Jack Wighton's shocking announcement yesterday that he will not trigger his contract extension with the Raiders, 10 clubs have expressed interest in signing the Raiders playmaker.

Out of these ten clubs, three of these are the most likely to gain Wighton's signature. As reported by The Daily Telgraph's David Riccio on SEN 1170 Breakfast, these three clubs are the Dolphins, Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels.

The former Dally M and Clive Churchill medalist is a player every team is trying to accommodate on their payroll.

"There are three clubs that have popped up that have confirmed their interest. They are the Dolphins, the Tigers and the Eels," Riccio said.

However, despite the three clubs leading the race to sign Wighton, Riccio insists that Wighton is weighing up the opportunity to sign with a premiership-winning side, so he can become an NRL Premiership winner.

"These types of players of that quality do not come up on the open market," Riccio added.

"If you're close to winning a comp and think you can win a comp if you add Jack Wighton, you'd give it a serious consideration."

"Whether Jack is weighing up the opportunity to go and win a premiership, I would argue that those three clubs aren't in that (premiership) bracket at this time."

"It's going to take at least $1.1 million to $1.2 million to pull him out of Canberra and that's big money that's not readily sitting on the shelf."

Adding her insight into the conversation NRL journalist Michelle Bishop believes the Dolphins are the most likely to sign him

"He has always told me he wants to live in Queensland eventually," she said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"His (partner's) mum lives up on the Gold Coast and he loves it (up there)."

"He loves fishing and spends most of his time on the water."