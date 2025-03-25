What a week of rugby league.

Round 3 produced a brilliant Grand Final "rematch", two try of the season candidates, and two very difficult games to consume.

Another round of upsets has caused havoc for both tipsters and Power Rankers, but I wouldn't have it any other way.

Things are starting to settle but whilst there are still teams undefeated (and winless) there will still be big shifts based on results.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round Three?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm continue to set the standard in 2025 after defeating Grand Final rivals the Panthers on Thursday evening.

Cam Munster turned up for yet another big game to lead his side to victory. Stefano Utoikamanu already looks like a different player in purple.

The Storm, sans a few stars lost on the night, will start as heavy favourites against the Dragons this weekend.

2. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (3)

At 3-0 I can hear an argument the Dogs should be sitting top here ... if not for the blistering pace set by the Storm.

The Dogs overcame the loss of their two biggest stars to beat the Eels in a, let's go with tight, game on Sunday afternoon.

The blue and whites face their biggest task to date when they travel to play the Sharks on Saturday night.

3. Cronulla Sharks (6)

For 40 minutes, the Sharks were near flawless. They produced two of the tries of the season in a first half performance that dazzled.

Both halves are humming, while Will Kennedy, Kayal Iro and Addin Fonua-Blake easily outpointed their direct opponents on the day.

Cronulla face a tough test in the Bulldogs this Saturday night. They'll be confident but this, you'd imagine, will be a much taller task than what the Bunnies presented.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (9)

Manly roared back into the winner's circle with another blistering Brookvale performance in smashing the Raiders.

Reuben Garrick celebrated the birth of his daughter with four tries. Haumole Olakau'atu was an absolute monster out wide!

Manly host old rivals the Eels this weekend back at 4 Pines. Could shape as a repeat of the first two games at home this season.

5. Wests Tigers (10)

How good is it to see the Tigers flying? A second straight, highlight reel win, this time against the Dolphins has the claws out!

Terrell May is monstering people left and right but this week I had prop partner Fonua Pole as best on ground.

The Tigers look to make it three in a row against the Warriors this Sunday evening. I'm backing them!

6. Canberra Raiders (2)

The Raiders tumble down the Power Rankings following their first loss of the season. Outlier or the actual level of the Raiders? Time will tell.

Their first half "effort", especially when defending with 12, will be a major cause for concern. Forget Ricky Stuart's attack of the referee, he should be focused on the performance.

The Raiders have a chance to return to winning ways right away as they travel to Townsville to play the winless Cowboys. We will know more about where this side really sits at full-time.

7. Brisbane Broncos (7)

The Broncos returned to winning ways in a big way, by defeating the Cowboys on Friday night.

This was hardly a performance to write home about but Payne Haas put in an all time, middle effort to crush his opposition props.

Brisbane will look to continue their QLD dominance when they "travel" to play the Dolphins at Suncorp on Friday night.

8. New Zealand Warriors (8)

The Warriors have now recorded back to back victories at home. That Vegas game now seems like a long, long time ago.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad put in a wonderful shift, and should bank all points available to him.

A tricky test awaits on Sunday evening as they hit Australia for the first time this season to play the Tigers.

9. Newcastle Knights (4)

The Knights were brought back to reality on Saturday night as they were humbled by the Titans.

If I'm a Newcastle fan I'm not too worried though. They were just outclassed on the night in hot conditions.

A bye this week should allow plenty of rest as they look to return to winning ways again.

10. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

The Bunnies were brave, and even good toward the end of their loss to the Sharks, but ultimately were a class below their hosts.

Souths fans worried that a lift in opposition would see them struggle and that did play out. Troops are on their way back so the Sharks rematch should be a much closer contest.

It doesn't get any easier this Thursday night when they host the Panthers, albeit in a very undermanned state.

11. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The Titans are on the board in 2025 and in brilliant fashion. As we predicted, they'll blow some teams off the park in 2025 as they did to the Knights.

Jayden Campbell is still learning his halfback role but overall looked great. Keano Kini was breathtaking at the back. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is back to his very best!

A very interesting Friday evening game against the Roosters sits ahead of them this week. A very winnable contest, if they play like they did this past weekend.

12. Sydney Roosters (12)

The Roosters played their part in an underwhelming Friday evening clash across the Tasman. These games are fine, when you win!

Unfortunately the tri-colours were unable to repeat their heroics of last week. A few big names look ready to return in the next week or two.

The Titans will be confident heading into Rooster territory on Friday evening. The Roosters should equally be confident that they can return to winning ways here also.

13. Penrith Panthers (11)

Penrith fall to a very unfamiliar 13th here but were very, very good in their loss to the Storm on Thursday night.

Losing the best player in the game in the opening minutes, as well as trailing early, could have lead to a huge loss. For a time it looked as though Penrith might even steal this.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

The Dragons had the bye this weekend. Hopefully they used it to get everything right as they return to face the Storm this weekend.

The Red V have been close yet oh so far during their 2025 efforts thus far. Hopefully for their fans, the bye works wonders.

15. The Dolphins (15)

The Dolphins flew out of the blocks in their game against the Tigers on Saturday but were quickly reeled in and then defeated.

0-3 doesn't look good, any way you spin it. Herbie Farnworth tried his backside off while the forwards had their moments. There were positives, I suppose.

A "home" game against the Broncos looks a difficult task on Friday night.

16. North Queensland Cowboys (16)

The Cowboys now sit 0-3. As a side who fell a game short of a Prelim in 2024, that is simply not good enough.

Todd Peyton made some changes to his side and they looked far better than in previous weeks. The signs are there, not that a loss to the Broncos can ever be justified to the fans.

They have a real chance to kickstart their season as they host the Raiders this weekend. Surely they get off the mark? Or do they?

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

The Eels were better, yet still a fair way off in their loss to the under manned Dogs on Sunday afternoon.

Zac Lomax seems to be taking his move back into the centres personally and was the Eels best, by a long way.

They face a red hot Sea Eagles team this Sunday, at Brookvale. Shapes as a tough ask, to say the least!