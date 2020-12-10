English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers are targeting delisted Parramatta forward Brad Takairangi.

According to Total Rugby League, Hull KR will be in a fight with the Huddersfield Giants and an unnamed club to gain the 31-year-old’s services for next season.

Takairangi was one of 11 players axed by the Eels at the end of the season, with the veteran forward open to a move abroad.

Hull KR see Takairangi as a needed replacement for departing prop Robbie Mulhern, who is set to join Warrington in the coming days after turning down a move to Melbourne.

Luis Johnson is set to move to Hull KR in a swap deal for Mulhern, with Takairangi the latest player in their sights.

The New Zealand and Cook Islands international made his NRL debut with the Roosters in 2010 before stints with the Titans and Eels, amassing 178 games between all three clubs.