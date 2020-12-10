Melbourne Storm have missed out on signing international star Robbie Mulhern from English Super League outfit Hull Kingston Rovers, with the prop set for a move to Warrington.

According to WWOS, a number of NRL clubs were chasing the 26-year-old earlier in the season, with the Storm progressing in their hunt for the Englishman.

Mulhern was seen as a viable replacement for departed forward Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, who has left Melbourne for the Titans ahead of the 2021 season.

Warrington are set to announce the signing of Mulhern from Hull KR, who will gain Luis Johnson in a swap deal.

So far the Storm have added Reimis Smith from Canterbury and George Jennings from the Warriors for next season’s title defence.