Versatile Bulldogs forward Renouf Atoni is understood to be on the radar of several keen suitors after an impressive start to the 2021 season.

As reported by Fox Sports, Cronulla, St George Illawarra and North Queensland are just three of the clubs chasing the 25-year-old.

It is understood that the Bulldogs are yet to undergo contract discussions with Atoni, who remains unsure on his future past this season.

Atoni is reportedly keen to remain at Canterbury from 2022, but with growing interest and the Bulldogs’ keen sights on Sharks prop Toby Rudolf, there could be more suitable options elsewhere.

The New Zealand international has played all nine games under Trent Barrett this season, featuring off the pine on seven occasions as well as earning starting roles from lock and prop.

Atoni has played 38 games in the blue and white since making his debut in 2018, but hasn’t seen much success in his short tenure, winning just 29% of games.

Barrett has managed to secure the services of several key names outside of the four walls at Belmore, with Storm star Josh Addo-Carr and Penrith duo Matt Burton and Brent Naden joining the club from 2022.

Atoni is one of 15 players off-contract at the Bulldogs this season, with the forward seen as one of Canterbury’s key retention signings.