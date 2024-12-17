Perhaps one of the unluckiest NRL players in recent times, Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen has managed only 30 first-grade matches in three years.

Papenhuyzen's major injury problems commenced with a concussion in 2021, which was followed by a serious fracture to the kneecap in 2022, ultimately keeping him sidelined until round 18 in 2023.

However, last year the Storm fullback managed to string a total of 20 games together, where he amassed 24 try involvements.

With the emergence of young star, Sualauvi Fa'alogo, there was speculation surrounding Papenhuyzen's contract situation. But that conjecture was put to rest last week, with the 2020 Clive Churchill medalist signing a one-year extension and an option for a second year following.

"[I was] not comfortable signing a three-year deal... I just want to get back playing and enjoying myself." Papenhuyzen said at a Storm press conference last Thursday.

"I'm not backing myself to get more money, I'm backing myself to be a valuable member of the squad." He added.

However the contract negotiations weren't exactly smooth sailing for Papenhuyzen, admitting that he was disheartened with the initial offer put forward from the Storm.

"It was probably a hit to the ego taking a pay cut... After sitting on [the decision] for a while, it was more than the money, it is a growth decision." He said.

"I thought I was valued a bit more at the club, but after sitting back and understanding it, it's more than that, there's other guys that they need to sign in the squad."

Still only 27 years old, and under 100 games of NRL, Papenhuyzen certainly has time to rediscover his form and fitness that made him such a valuable asset on the field for the Storm in previous years.

"I know that the past couple years I haven't been able to play too many games. It's just understanding that, but also having belief that I can be a better player. My best isn't past me."