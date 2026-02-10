Newcastle Knights forward Thomas Cant showed a lot of potential last season, playing a career high 18 games and now has a new deal to show for it.

Already signed for 2026, Cant has signed a two-year extension which will keep him in the Hunter until at least the end of 2028.

Cant is another example of being a graduate of the Knights pathways, having success with the Jersey Flegg side in 2022 before making his debut in the 2023 season.

Since joining the Knights organisation midway through the 2024 season, Peter O'Sullivan has made the Knights' pathways a priority, and it's no surprise he wanted to extend the local junior on a two-year deal that finishes at the end of the 2028 season.

“Tom is a Novacastrian through and through, showing great commitment throughout his development from pathways into the NRL squad, “O'Sullivan said in the Knights statement.

“We know there was strong interest and offers from other clubs, we are pleased Tom has chosen to remain a Knight, and we look forward to him cementing a permanent spot in our NRL team.”

New head coach Justin Holbrook shared his enthusiasm for extending the 23-year-old.

“We are really pleased Tom will remain a Knight, he loves representing this community, his family and this footy club, “Holbrook stated.

“He epitomises effort and determination, giving everything he has every day and representing our Newcastle Knights club values with great pride.

“Tom has impressed all the coaching staff with his leg speed and football intuition during the off-season training; his upgraded 2026 contract and extension until 2028 are a reward for effort.”