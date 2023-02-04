Thomas Burgess was the last of the Burgess brothers to arrive in Redfern, and as the last man standing, he's not planning on leaving any time soon.

Tom was the fourth of the Burgess clan to sign with the Rabbitohs, joining the club ahead of the 2013 NRL season, where brothers Sam (2010), Luke (2011) and George (2012) were already waiting for him.

While the club hasn't recruited anyone with NRL experience for this season, South Sydney have brought club legend Sam Burgess back into the fold with an assistant coaching role after taking the Orara Axeman to a Grand Final last year.

While a host of rival clubs, including some in the Super League, have expressed interest in the English behemoth, Thomas is hopeful he can leave the suitcases in the cupboard when inking his next deal.

“I would love to stay with Souths,” Burgess told Fox Sports.

“I have been here for 10 years now. It's my last year on contract, but I'm pretty confident we can get something organised and get a new deal sorted, whether it is a year or two I am pretty keen to stay.”

The return of his brother Sam to training has only added to his desire to stay, while twin George and eldest brother Luke are both based in Sydney.

However it's his reunion with Sam especially that's bringing back the memories for Thomas.

“It is great on a personal note to have my brother back,” Burgess said.

“I missed him a bit last year being away quite a lot of the year coaching the Orara Valley Axemen.

“It is great to have him around more, but then coming into work every day and seeing my brother here brings back a lot of great memories when I first moved to Australia when we lived together.

“He is on the coaching staff now, so he has got to keep me in line, but it is pretty similar to when he was a player.

“He always looked out for me and mentored me, so I feel like he is doing a similar role for me, but he is just not out on the field with us anymore.

“I'm sure he would love to, but his body is not there now, but it is great to have him back and I think he is going to add a lot to our team with his leadership and his mindset as well.”

While most clubs would be fearful of their results after not recruiting a single new face, Burgess has faith the young brigade coming through are the future of the club.

“It is really pleasing to see that we have been able to promote those younger players into the top 30.

“There is some great players coming through and I'll name Davvy Moale as one. He has had a little taste of the first team and he is in my position, but he is a great player and still very young and raring to go.

“I'm looking forward to seeing him get more of a regular spot this year in the 17, whether he is starting off the bench and he will add a lot to our team when he gets his chance.”

Joining Alex Johnston as the last two members of the 2014 premiership winning side to play on at Redfern in 2023, Burgess is hopeful a second premiership isn't out of reach.

“The last step for us is probably coming together and getting that connection as players and we have been building that," Burgess continued with Fox Sports.

“We recently went down to Richmond Tigers and did a little bit of a leadership camp down there.

“They were in a similar position going close and then won three out of four years.

“One thing we took from them was that openness and connection throughout the team and people being comfortable and confident in their role.”