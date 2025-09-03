The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly handed a new deal to superstar five-eighth Cody Walker as they continue to build their roster for next season.

On the eve of the club's final match of the 2025 NRL season against the Sydney Roosters, Walker has agreed to a one-year extension to remain at the Rabbitohs until the end of 2026.

It is understood that the Rabbitohs were previously considering offering Walker a two-year extension, but the club decided against this due to injury issues, which has seen him miss multiple matches this season.

Playing over 220 matches in the NRL since his debut in 2016, Walker has also made five appearances for the New South Wales Blues and was named the 2021 Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year.

“This is a special group of people we have here at South Sydney – players, coaches, administration, members and fans – and I'm certain we can achieve some great things in the coming years,” Walker said via the publication.

“There are some wonderful young talents in our playing group, and I see my role as helping mentor them to become regular NRL players, whilst also producing top performances of my own on the field for the team.

“I know we can achieve great things and I want to be part of that. But what is really important to my partner Amy and I is that our family loves this club and we feel like we are part of the Rabbitohs family.

“My boys are growing up as Rabbitohs. My eldest son, Kian, has earned his own red and green jersey in the junior rep development teams; my middle son, Kade, is beside me on the field as a ballboy; and my baby son, Kora, is starting to recognise the Rabbitohs logo and the colours that we all represent.

“Amy and I also have a little girl arriving in December and I'm certain she will be a little Rabbitoh too.

“This is a special place that is supported by the greatest members and fans in the game, and I am so proud to have the chance to represent the club on the field again next season.”