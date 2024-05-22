Blues captain James Tedesco agrees that the new coach Michael Maguire will need to make some changes to the team after losing two series in a row.

With the 2024 State of Origin just around the corner, the Blues team has yet to be announced, leaving fans and players in suspense.

Tedesco has captained his state in the last 11 Origin games, but his spot isn't guaranteed with Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards being one of the most consistent players.

This year, Tedesco has elevated his performance with the Roosters and has been a key player in their success so far this season.

The debate continues over who will be the Blues' number one, as this key position needs to excel in big games like Origin. It would be a huge shock if Tedesco is dropped for the series opener.

“I'm sure there will be (changes). We lost the last two years so changes probably need to be made. We'll just see what happens,” he said per AAP.

“The main focus for me is trying to play good footy and get some wins for the Roosters.

Experienced Origin players like Tedesco are crucial this year, especially since the Blues have lost major stars like Nathan Cleary and Tom Trbojevic to injury.

Nicho Hynes is one likely option for the Blues, with Maguire limited for options in the halves given injuries. Hynes could be joined by either Matt Burton or Jarome Luai in a new, untested combination.

“You look at the options we have in the spine and the halves as well, and some key guys have gone down. There are superstars still waiting to play, so I guess whoever gets picked, we'll just have to back them, especially for NSW," Tedesco said.

Michael Maguire will confirm his Origin team for Game 1 after Round 12, with the coach previously promising to pick players on form.