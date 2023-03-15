David Klemmer has only been at the Wests Tigers two matches, but already he's been dragged into the middle of drama after stepping in-between Jackson Hastings and Tommy Talau at Leichhardt Oval.

Former Tigers' halfback Hastings was placed on report during Asu Kepaoa's four-pointer, after footage captured the No. 7 clipping Talau high as he shifted across in defence, drawing curtains on the centre's afternoon after suffering a broken nose.

Hastings apologised on-air and then post-interview, strolled over to his former team-mate to say sorry in person, only to be met with a shove in the chest and some heated conversation before Klemmer intervened, as did security and club officials.

Klemmer and Hastings were involved in a player swap during the pre-season, Newcastle in dire need for a halfback while the Tigers needed experience and aggression in their middle, however the prop insists there was no personal vendetta.

"I don't know the bloke," Klemmer told AAP.

"It's just one of those things, I was looking out for my mate and my mate didn't want to go out there and talk.

"So I just intervened and cut it out. It was nothing that bad." While many say Klemmer was unnecessary for the push-and-shove, the hot-headed prop disagrees. "The security guard stepped in. I just went over," the front-rower said. "It was pretty harmless. It might have looked a different way, but there was nothing in it." The Wests Tigers will unveil a new-look line-up on Sunday afternoon after losing Talau (nose), Isaiah Papali'i (suspension), Jake Simpkin (concussion) and Daine Laurie (knee) all missing-in-action. It means a season debut for Junior Tupou, Brandon Wakeham and Starford To'a, while John Bateman is lurking in the reserves list. They'll certain have their task at hand, faced with stopping a red-hot Canterbury outfit that bounced back from a Round 1 loss in a way the Tigers could only dream of. Tied into the fact it's held at Belmore Sports Ground, and it could be another rough Sunday for Wests Tigers' fans.