Back in August, when the Canterbury Bulldogs quietly confirmed the signing of fullback Kade Dykes for 2026, the move slipped into the news cycle with little reaction.

It did not spark a major headline. It did not dominate talkback or fan forums. In truth, it barely raised an eyebrow among many Bulldogs supporters.

But there were two very different reactions depending on who you asked.

Among casual observers and Dogs fans who have not seen him play, it felt like a depth signing. A name on a list. A one-year deal and a player coming off injuries. Move on.

Among those who know what he is capable of, particularly at Cronulla, it felt like a gut punch. There are Sharks fans who genuinely believed Dykes had the potential to not only match but surpass his father Adam's achievements.

They saw the speed, the footy IQ, the smooth ball-playing touches, and the natural fullback instincts. They saw a kid who was expected to grow into Cronulla's long-term backfield future before injuries halted his rise.

Those opposing reactions tell you everything you need to know about this signing. Most fans have not seen the best of him yet. Those who have are quietly watching Belmore with interest.

Bulldogs officials are not hiding their excitement. Internally, there is belief that Dykes is progressing well and that his rehabilitation has been handled with precision. Sources suggest Canterbury expect he will push for a first-grade spot sooner rather than later once he returns to full workload. No fanfare. No hype. Just quiet confidence in a player with ability and a serious opportunity in front of him.

Dykes is 23, stands 187 centimetres, weighs 92 kilograms and carries one of the strongest family pedigrees in the NRL. His debut in 2022 showed exactly why there was so much noise around him at Cronulla. He glides. He supports through the middle. He has catch-pass quality and the ability to move into the line like a half. Before the injuries, he looked every bit a future NRL fullback.

Yes, he has suffered tough luck. An ACL in 2023. Cartilage surgery in 2024. A patellar tendon rupture in 2025. Three separate significant knee injuries would have broken lesser players. Dykes stayed engaged, studied the game from the coach's box and bought into long-term development work.

That toughness, and his footballing intelligence, are why Canterbury made the move.

Realistically, his first goal is simple. Play footy. Stack NSW Cup games. Stay on the park. If he does that, he is expected to build quickly and put pressure on selection. The club is very happy with how he has attacked his return phase and there is a belief that he will earn an extension if he completes a healthy campaign.

Bulldogs fans do not need to look far to see how this club treats talent that others overlook or underestimate. Max King arrived after injuries and nearly walking away from the game. He is now an Origin representative. Kurt Mann came without hype and also became an Origin player in 2025. Jacob Preston was signed with little external noise and is now on a Kangaroos tour and one of the competition's premier workhorses. Connor Tracey came with a history of setbacks and became a fan favourite and matchwinner. Daniel Suluka-Fifita came to the club after knee challenges and was developed with patience. Latu Finau's rehab was supported when his previous club paused involvement after he committed to Canterbury, and he is tracking strongly. Sam Hughes arrived as a project and grew into a first-grader.

The pattern is clear. Canterbury identify footballers who want to work, who believe in themselves and who fit a culture of resilience. They take players who have had roadblocks and give them structure, belief and opportunity.

Dykes fits that mould perfectly.

He is not arriving as a guaranteed first-grade starter. Nobody at Belmore is pretending otherwise. What he is arriving as, however, is a serious footballer with pedigree, skill, intelligence and the ability to become a long-term asset if the pieces fall into place.

Expectation should be sensible. Fans can expect him to build through NSW Cup early. The goal is availability, conditioning, confidence and then competition for spots. If he stays healthy, the upside becomes very real.

Canterbury have become a club where players rebuild, rise and prove themselves. Kade Dykes has the talent to be the next one.

Sometimes the signings that slip through without applause end up being the ones remembered the longest.