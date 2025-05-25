There is no doubt that the team selections for State of Origin Game 1 raised some eyebrows.

That won't come as a surprise, though - they do every year.

Whether it was the debut of Robert Toia, the non-selection of Terrell May, or the shuffle of Reuben Cotter into the second-row, both Billy Slater and Laurie Daley made some moves that will go a long way towards deciding the State of Origin opener, to be played in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now attention moves to game day, and it appears there could be some late swaps heading into the contest for both states.

In fact, there must be some late positional swaps if either coach wants to get the best out of their 17.

New South Wales

One of the big calls on the New South Wales side of the coin was the selection of Max King from the Canterbury Bulldogs, while Terrell May from the Wests Tigers missed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a call the vast majority simply couldn't wrap their head around.

May reportedly was left out due to his defence and 'eccentric character'. Read into that what you will, but he is tackling at almost 98 per cent with over 40 per game.

His 'eccentric character' could mean anything, and isn't really something those who don't know him can debate.

Whatever the case, the decision has been made, and Laurie Daley will run with a four-man middle rotation that, besides King, also features Payne Haas, who is battling through a quad injury but has been backed to play, Mitchell Barnett, who joins him in the starting side, and Spencer Leniu, who has had mixed form for the Sydney Roosters throughout the first half of the year.

What is a surprise, though, is Max King being named on the interchange bench.

King is a big, minute workhorse on the worst of days. Starting for the Bulldogs, he has only played less than 50 minutes on four occasions this year, and is the kind of player who will eat up the Origin atmosphere.

No frills as he is, King averages 151 metres per game, has tackled at over 96 per cent, and has done enough to be a constant problem for opposition defensive lines.

But what King doesn't have is a power-packed impact off the interchange bench.

While there is no question that, if fit, Payne Haas has to start, the same can't be said of Mitchell Barnett, who brings aggression, agility, footwork and skills that will be far better suited to the middle portion of an Origin battle.

Barnett is the kind of player who can be used to flip a game on its head. King is the kind of player who should be used to take the sting out of the game during the first 25 minutes or so in an effort for players like Barnett and Leniu to come on and take the game away from their opposition.

Debutant or not, if King is in the Blues team, he should be out there in the opening minutes.

Queensland

In camp Maroon, maybe the biggest call was around their second-rowers, where the attacking brilliance of Jeremiah Nanai will start on one side of the field, and Reuben Cotter runs out on the other.

Despite being a middle third forward by trade and at club level, Cotter is one of the game's best tacklers and hardest workers.

Maybe more importantly, he has done the job on numerous previous occasions for Queensland on the edge, whether named there, or being forced to shuffle there after injuries put a dagger in Billy Slater's plans.

Cotter is at no risk of losing his starting spot, nor should he, although some will suggest Jaydn Su'A probably should have earned a recall, with Cotter lining up in the middle and the impact of Moeaki Fotuaika coming off the bench.

That won't be happening, though.

What we could yet see however is Jeremiah Nanai coming from the bench, and Beau Fermor starting for the men from north of the Tweed.

The Titans' second-rower is no stranger to an Origin camp, having been in the extended squad previously, and there is also little doubt that, without injury issues in recent times, this wouldn't be his Origin debut, but just another game in his Origin career.

He has been in fine form for the Gold Coast Titans, to the point that coach Des Hasler dropped David Fifita rather than accommodating his request to move to the other side of the field - a move which would have displaced Fifita.

While Fermor is more than up to the job of starting, this is more about getting the most out of Jeremiah Nanai, than it is a move for the good of Fermor.

Nanai is one of the best attacking weapons to play in the forwards anywhere in the NRL.

He runs brilliant lines, is sensational in the air, and rarely makes errors. The same can't be said about his defence, where he may have improved slightly, but still struggles to make the right decisions.

Nanai's game will be far better served with early confidence. That is, not having to burn through a truckload of energy trying to defend while the game is fast, and not being down on confidence as the Blues constantly raid his side.

It's then two fold - a fresh Nanai coming into the game against tired defenders half an hour in has all the potential to turn the contest for Queensland.