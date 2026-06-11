Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Tripp has revealed club legend Billy Slater would be high on the club's list of coaching candidates whenever Craig Bellamy decides to step away from the role.

While Bellamy remains contracted until the end of 2028, Tripp admitted the Storm are already considering what the club's future could look like beyond their long-serving coach, with Slater emerging as an obvious contender.

The former fullback spent his entire NRL career in Melbourne, playing 319 games under Bellamy and becoming one of the greatest players in the club's history. Having debuted during Bellamy's first season as an NRL head coach and remained involved with the club since retiring in 2018, Slater's connection to Melbourne, and the veteran coach's ways, runs deep.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Tripp confirmed the Queensland coach would be firmly in the Storm's thinking should a succession plan ever be required.

“Billy is definitely one guy we will be looking at,” Storm chairman Tripp said when asked about Melbourne's succession plan for Bellamy.

“I don't think we need urgent change with Craig.

“But if and when the day comes that Craig is ready to step down, if there is a hit list of 10 coaches, Billy Slater would be very high on it.

“I haven't had this conversation with Billy yet about coaching the Storm out of respect to Craig.

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“I would never disrespect Craig because he is our head coach and he's the priority, but Billy will be on our list (to one day replace Bellamy), for sure.”

The comments come after Bellamy revealed earlier this year he was battling a neurodegenerative disorder, leading to speculation about whether he could step away from coaching earlier than expected to focus on his health and family.

However, Tripp stressed the discussion around succession planning was not a sign Bellamy was preparing to leave.

“If you put a gun to my head, I would say yes, I think Craig will coach next year,” Tripp said.

“At first, I thought he won't coach next year, but now I'm 51-49 thinking he will coach.

“He is as diligent as ever, and he hasn't missed a beat. Craig is in really good shape.

“He has been battling this condition, and now that he has addressed his situation, it is a huge weight off his shoulders, and he can just get on with coaching.

“My instincts tell me he will probably coach on if he gets through these next couple of months, which will be very important.

“We need to gauge how he is feeling.

“I've told Craig to take all the time he needs to make the best decision for him. If that's to coach next season, great; if he wants to walk away, then I will 100 per cent support him, and we will look at other options.

“I want to make it clear that we see Craig as our coach. It's a big call for him and his family. But he's in great form as a coach, and I honestly think he is coaching as well as he ever has.”

Should Bellamy eventually depart, Melbourne may not have a clear path to securing Slater's services.

The Queensland Maroons coach has enjoyed significant success since taking charge of the state side, winning three State of Origin series in five years and preparing for another crucial clash against New South Wales this week.

Former Broncos chief executive and outgoing QRL CEO Ben Ikin believes Slater possesses all the qualities required to thrive as an NRL head coach.

“He is just a very capable guy,” Ikin said.

“Billy is intelligent. He is curious. He is hard-working, and every time he steps up to the plate, he gives the best of himself.

“He is very committed to the job.”

Yet Tripp acknowledged the transition from representative coaching to the week-to-week demands of club football would be a significant lifestyle decision for the 42-year-old.

“I have no doubt Billy Slater can make it as a head coach in the NRL,” Tripp said.

“The challenge for Billy is that he has such a wonderful balance in his life right now. He needs to decide whether he wants to mess with that balance and get into the 24-7 grind of being a first-grade coach.

“It's a big job. Truthfully, it's what is best for Billy's lifestyle with his teenage kids, his media commitments and the personal business interests he has with his horses and breeding.

“We won't be forgetting our current assistants; they all do a great job, too, but if Billy wants to go into the NRL role, we will look at it.

“I don't know what his plans are with the Queensland team long-term, but he already works for us one day a week (as a consultant), and he's a legend of our club.

“He has the work ethic to succeed at the club level.”

Despite Slater's strong ties to the Storm, Tripp made it clear the club would also consider internal candidates, including assistants Ryan Hinchcliffe, Marc Brentnall and Bellamy's son Aaron.

Still, few candidates could match Slater's understanding of the club's culture and Bellamy's coaching philosophy.

“I don't think we need urgent change with Craig.

“But if and when the day comes that Craig is ready to step down, if there is a hit list of 10 coaches, Billy Slater would be very high on it.”