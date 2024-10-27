I'd argue that the role of the winger has never been more important.
Fall from "catch and fall" merchants, wingers now play massive roles in not only scoring freakish tries, but helping out forwards by making mass metres.
Players such as Brian To'o have become extra forwards, routinely running for 150 metres, allowing their big men to use energy elsewhere.
Today we are looking at the top ten wing performers from 2024.
Just to clarify, this isn't a list of best wingers; it's the best performers in 2024.
Players who played across multiple positions will be considered as long as they played more wing than other spots.
With that said, below are the top ten wingers from 2024:
Honourable Mentions: Sunia Turuva and Sione Katoa
10. Ronaldo Mulitalo
At times the Sharks ace played like one of the top three wingers in the game. At times he looked as though ... well, not so much.
Overall though he was far better than he was bad. His left edge combination with rookie Kayal Iro quickly because one of the most lethal in the competition.
He ran out 23 times in 2024 for the Sharks, scoring 18 tries, assisting seven, breaking 92 tackles, making 24 line-breaks and running for almost 150 metres per game.
Mulitalo had one of the all time great try assists when he took a short kick, broke multiple takes and put Sifa Talakai away to beat the Storm.
He'll want to cut out those errors, but ultimately, the Sharks left edge should hum in 2025.