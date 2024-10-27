I'd argue that the role of the winger has never been more important.

Fall from "catch and fall" merchants, wingers now play massive roles in not only scoring freakish tries, but helping out forwards by making mass metres.

Players such as Brian To'o have become extra forwards, routinely running for 150 metres, allowing their big men to use energy elsewhere.

Today we are looking at the top ten wing performers from 2024.

Just to clarify, this isn't a list of best wingers; it's the best performers in 2024.

Players who played across multiple positions will be considered as long as they played more wing than other spots.

With that said, below are the top ten wingers from 2024:

Honourable Mentions: Sunia Turuva and Sione Katoa