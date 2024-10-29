Much like the wing position, I'd argue that the role of the centre has never been more important.

The complete, modern day NRL centres are running machines, aggressive in defence, fleet of foot and able to put a winger over the try line in seemingly untouchable circumstances.

We are blessed to be enjoying one of the greatest centre crops of all time. Some of the names who missed the cut on this list can consider themselves very unlucky.

With that said, below are the Top 10 centres from 2024.

Again, this is not a list of the top ten centres but is based purely on efforts in 2024.

Honourable Mentions: Jake Averillo and Paul Alamoti