Much like the wing position, I'd argue that the role of the centre has never been more important.
The complete, modern day NRL centres are running machines, aggressive in defence, fleet of foot and able to put a winger over the try line in seemingly untouchable circumstances.
We are blessed to be enjoying one of the greatest centre crops of all time. Some of the names who missed the cut on this list can consider themselves very unlucky.
With that said, below are the Top 10 centres from 2024.
Again, this is not a list of the top ten centres but is based purely on efforts in 2024.
Honourable Mentions: Jake Averillo and Paul Alamoti
10. Bronson Xerri
The Bulldogs took a hunt punt on the returning Xerri. Fair to say it paid off.
Any worries that he had lost either his speed or abilities were soon put to bed as Xerri hit the ground running in the NSW Cup and quickly returned to the top grade.
He managed 19 appearances for the Dogs for 10 tries, four assists, 10 line-breaks, 39 tackle breaks and 145 run metres per game.
He'll be better for another off-season also so I am super excited to see what he can produce in 2025.