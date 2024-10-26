With the off-season comes plenty of time to both look into the future, and also behind you.

Today we will do the latter, as we look at the performances from fullbacks in 2024.

The custodian role now is arguably second only to the halfback spot in terms of importance. An elite fullback often proves the difference between the genuine contenders and the rest.

Please note that the below are based purely on 2024 efforts. It is not a list of who is the best fullback, but who had the best 2024.

Games played will factor, as will being shifted positionally etc.

These are just for fun and discussion. Please treat them as such.

With that said, below are the top 10 fullbacks from the 2024 season:

Honourable mention - Reece Walsh: I almost included Walsh on the back of 14 tries, eight try assists, 13 line-breaks and 154 running metres, in just 14 games. I can be talked into him being in the top ten but misses out by the slimmest of margins.