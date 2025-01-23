Recruitment can make or break a season.

Late last year we broke down the best recruitment drives, the best decisions and the clubs who look set to rise as a result.

Today we look at the individual recruits.

This isn't just a "best players to move" list. This is more based on which recruits help their team the most in 2025 and beyond.

As always, this is purely an opinion and not meant to guide any life choices.

With that said, below are the Top 10 recruits for 2025: