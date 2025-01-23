Recruitment can make or break a season.
Late last year we broke down the best recruitment drives, the best decisions and the clubs who look set to rise as a result.
Today we look at the individual recruits.
This isn't just a "best players to move" list. This is more based on which recruits help their team the most in 2025 and beyond.
As always, this is purely an opinion and not meant to guide any life choices.
With that said, below are the Top 10 recruits for 2025:
11Honourable Mention: Samuel Healey (New Zealand Warriors)
Most readers won't even know who Sam Healey is. Mark my words, this kid is electric out of dummy half and will prove to be something special.
He played a massive part in the Newtown Jets NSW Cup winning campaign in 2025 and should become an important part of the Warriors one-two punch at hooker.
I think Lomax is too high, Dan.
If Parra intended to play him as a winger then he would be worth including in the list, but he has gone to play as a centre, a position in which – historically – he has underwhelmed.
What’s that old expression ? “Quality Mismatch” !