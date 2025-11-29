I know I say this about every position, but the lock forward role may be my favourite in rugby league.

These blokes are required to do the defensive work of a front rower, while often being asked to play bigger minutes.

The instructions for our 13s are simple: Make your 40 tackles a game, oh and we need some try assists too. Easy, right?

Truthfully, this may have been the most difficult position to rank.

There were some genuine standout performances that were hard to split, while filling the final two spots was a bit of a chore.

As always, the below list is compiled using only 2025 performances and it not a flat chat top ten locks in the game.

Below are the top ten locks from the 2025 season:

Dylan Walker

The Parramatta recruit enjoyed a career resurgence year in 2025. He ranks here despite only starting six games. The rest of his appearances came from the bench.

Only once did he not play more than 40 minutes, posing the question of why he didn't start if he was the preferred lock way more often than not?

His 23 games this year for the Eels saw him cross for a try, break 27 tackles, produce six offloads, run for just under 100 metres per game and tackle at 90%.

The Eels were a far better side when Dylan Walker was on the park. He'll likely start next season if J'maine Hopgood's move to prop becomes permanent.

Reuben Cotter

The Cowboys may have endured a horror 2025 season but their number 13 was as consistent as always.

His numbers weren't huge but without him, I hate to think what may have become of the Cowboys this year.

Eighteen games saw him break 20 tackles, record over 666 post-contact metres, run for 92 metres per game and tackle at over 92%.

Only once this season was Cotter asked to make less than 30 tackles, showing how hard he works for his side. His efforts deserve recognition.

Cameron McInnes

A horror injury may have ended his season in Round 24, but McInnes lead the way for his Sharks for the large majority of the season.

The way the former Dragon endeared himself to the Sharks faithful should be studied.

His 22 games this season saw him score three tries, run for exactly 100 metres per game and tackle at a ridiculous 97%.

McInnes was a rock in the middle for Cronulla in 2025 and his leadership on and off the field is priceless.

Jack De Belin

The Dragons were another side who did not achieve what they perhaps expected to.

That said, Jack De Belin held up his end of the bargain.

In 2025 De Belin played 23 games in the Red V for a try, just under 110 run metres per game and a tackle percentage of 94%.

De Belin has been such a large part of the Dragons' set-up for many years. It's going to be strange to see him in Eels colours next year.

Corey Horsburgh

This time last year it looked as though Corey Horsburgh's days in Canberra were done. His days as a first-grade footballer looked shaky.

"Big Red" spent the year proving why Ricky Stewart's choice to keep him in the capital was the right one, producing a career-best year.

His 25 games saw him cross for two tries, break 48 tackles, produce 35 offloads, run for over 130 metres per game and tackle at almost 96%.

His 1292 post-contact metres show just how hard he is to bring down. What a season from the Raiders firebrand.

Trent Loiero

Trent Loiero is yet another story of Craig Bellamy discovering a young footballer and developing him into an Origin-level talent.

Loiero won't grab the headlines in a side consisting of names such as Munster, Hughes and Grant, but he was every bit as important this year.

25 games for the Storm saw him score four tries, produce 23 offloads, run for over 100 metres per game and tackle at 96%.

His Origin series was way better than critics will represent. He was massive in games two and three as the starting lock for the Maroons.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

The Titans were pretty average in 2025. A few players should consider making a donation back to the club. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is absolutely not one of those players.

The 25-year-old giant is the heart and soul of the entire club. That is why they keep upping his contract every time he's linked with a move away. He earns it!

2025 saw him play 19 games for his club for three tries, 30 offloads, 38 tackle breaks, 1066 post-contact metres, 146 run metres per game and 92% tackles completed.

Fa'asuamaleaui is linked to the Storm and Bears. The Titans simply have to retain him, yet again, or it's time to fold the Titans. I say that in jest, but also not really.

Isaah Yeo

I shouldn't be shocked, but some parts of the NRL online community believe Isaah Yeo had a bad year. If you're one of those few, please just stop it!

Yeo was in everything, yet again, for the Panthers in 2025. They were a Reece Walsh ten-minute masterclass from another Grand Final.

21 games for Penrith saw him average over 125 metres per game and tackle at over 97%. There is no stat for what he does in the middle for Penrith with the ball.

Don't let a few bad Origin returns deter you from what was, again, another brilliant season from the Panthers skipper.

Patrick Carrigan

Honestly, what more can possibly be said about Pat Carrigan?

For club, state and country, he was an absolute behemoth all season long. In any other year, he would have placed first on this list.

25 games for the Broncos saw a return of 32 tackle breaks, 30 offloads, 1300 post contact metres, 157 run metres per game and a tackle efficiency of over 94%.

He is the ultimate middle in the modern game. Big minutes, big impact no matter what level of the game.

Erin Clark

Erin Clarke earned Dally M Team of the Year honours over some much bigger name stars. He earned it!

The 28-year-old middle turned into an absolute beast across the Tasman in Warriors colours. He was arguably the purchase of the season.

Twenty-five games for the Warriors saw 66 tackle breaks, 37 offloads, 857 post contact metres, 147 run metres per game and tackle made at almost 95%.

He both strengthened and quickened the ruck for the Warriors. A career-best year for the Kiwi international.