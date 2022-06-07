Allan Langer vs Peter Sterling. Gary Belcher vs Garry Jack. Brett Kenny vs Wally Lewis.

The names in this match are ludicrous and the ensuing game lived up to the players in it. As much as it seems ridiculous now, there were doubters that Langer was up for this level of the game.

Any doubts were quickly dismissed.

The game was set as Wally Lewis got the game started with a kick to Sterling who was promptly smashed in a hard tackle.

Sterling got up, but the Maroons' defence showed they weren't there to mess around. The Blues quickly gave a penalty away in their first defensive set, and the Maroons were on the attack.

While the tackles were tough, the game quickly started to open up and the attacks of each team flowed. The Maroons opened the scoring with a penalty kick. Not too long later, the NSW Blues went in for the first try of the game.

NSW quickly went on with it, coming out to a 16-6 lead. Unfortunately, Queensland second halves have been a thing since the eighties. Of course, it was soon 16-all.

It is the next play that will forever be in the dreams of Blues fans and nightmares of Maroons. While it was controversial, I don't think there is any doubt it was correct.

As the Blues made a break down the sideline and passed it back in-field, the Maroons almost intercepted it, leaving the ball bouncing along the ground. As the ball raced towards the dead-ball line between a mix of arms and legs, Andrew Ettingshausen got there first and slammed the ball down.

With no 'bunker' or video ref, Mick Stone, living up to his family name, made the decision and awarded the try in front of a manic Queensland crowd.