2025 blessed rugby league fans in a big way.

We had an all time Grand Final, an Origin decider, plenty of feel-good stories, and some absolutely magnificent seasons from centres.

I have to admit, I have a soft spot for centres. They don't always obtain the attention of the fullbacks and wingers but I'd argue a good centre is key in modern rugby league.

They do a mountain of hard work on both sides of the ball, which doesn't always translate to highlights.

So here, today, we are going to highlight ten such centres that deserve recognition for monster seasons. Plus an honourable mention who just missed out.

Below are the top ten centres from the 2025 season:

Honourable Mention: Phillip Sami