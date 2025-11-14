2025 blessed rugby league fans in a big way.
We had an all time Grand Final, an Origin decider, plenty of feel-good stories, and some absolutely magnificent seasons from centres.
I have to admit, I have a soft spot for centres. They don't always obtain the attention of the fullbacks and wingers but I'd argue a good centre is key in modern rugby league.
They do a mountain of hard work on both sides of the ball, which doesn't always translate to highlights.
So here, today, we are going to highlight ten such centres that deserve recognition for monster seasons. Plus an honourable mention who just missed out.
Below are the top ten centres from the 2025 season:
Honourable Mention: Phillip Sami
10. Bronson Xerri
The first of a few underrated centres on this list. I thought Xerri was huge in 2025 and was one Bulldog who didn't suffer a late fall off.
He ran out 24 times for the Dogs this year for nine tries, five try assists, 16 line-breaks, 64 tackle breaks and 136 run metres per game. He tackled at 87% also.
His 136 run metres per game was affected heavily by having to leave the field four minutes into the Dogs Round 27 game against the Sharks.
If Xerri can continue to play as he did this year, that Dog's left edge will be lethal next season.