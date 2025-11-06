Our top 50 player countdown for 2025 continues into Part 2, with players 40 to 31 unveiled today.\n\nAs was the trend in the opening installment of this year's series, the second part of the list is dominated by players who didn't feature as part of last year's Top 50.\n\nThere are also two major drop offs, but breakout players have been the trend of 2025.\n\nHere are players 40 to 31.\n\n» PART 1 (50-41)\n\n40. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)\nLast year: 3\nIt has been a dramatic fade out for Edwards in 2025. Not to say he has played poorly. He still makes this list on his performances, but he certainly wasn't at the level he was in 2024.\n\nHe lost his Kangaroos jersey to Reece Walsh, and probably rightly so. \n\nThe star still had strong runs, but just couldn't click into gear even as Penrith turned a corner during the second half of the season.\n\nWill be a big watch to see if he can get back to his best in 2026.\n\n39. Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\nLast year: no rank\nGray looks as if he will be South Sydney's first-choice halfback throughout 2026, and rightly so.\n\nHe may be small in stature, but his work ethic on the park is second to none. Runs the ball exceptionally well for a player of his size, isn't afraid in defence, and is solid in all the areas a fullback needs to be.\n\nThat Wayne Bennett is likely to push Latrell Mitchell to the centres tells you all you need to know.\n\n38. Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs)\nLast year: no rank\nJacob Preston had a breakout season in 2025 - which is scary, because he had a breakout season in 2024.\n\nA freakishly talented second-rower who has been rewarded with a Kangaroos jersey at the end of the campaign, Preston now has 60 NRL appearances to his name, with 22 of those coming in 2025.\n\nThere, he scored 12 tries, ran for a tick over 100 metres per game and racked up a tackle efficiency rating of 96 per cent - well above average for an edge forward.\n\n[caption id="attachment_221690" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Jacob Preston of the Bulldogs celebrates scoring a try during the round four NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs at Sharks Stadium, on March 29, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n37. Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)\nLast year: no rank\nThere was a perfectly believable theory during the pre-season that former junior Origin player Stefano Utoikamanu joining Craig Bellamy's side would see him become the best prop in the game.\n\nHe didn't quite get that far, but he certainly put his best foor forward in Victoria. \n\nWhile his numbers aren't all that far improved in attack on 2024, his impact certainly was, while he had the best defensive season of his career.\n\nHis footwork and ball-handling was also improved. Deserves his spot.\n\n36. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)\nLast year: 33\nThe Manly second-rower just continues to churn out consistent performances for his club, even in what has been a losing effort more often than it hasn't.\n\nHis barnstorming running style makes him one of the most important players on the Northern Beaches, and the stats make it clear he isn't shirking away from his work.\n\nTackling at north of 90 per cent, he finished the year with 135 metres per game and 5 tries to boot. He only played 15 games, but otherwise would have been higher.\n\n35. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)\nLast year: 7\nThe second Panther on this list to suffer a dramatic drop from last year is Australian captain Isaah Yeo.\n\nStill one of Penrith's most important, but certainly didn't hit the level he has managed in the last couple of years.\n\nA serious question has to be asked over the off-season about whether his best position moving forward is going to be at lock or prop, much the same way that it has been asked about Jake Trbojevic recently.\n\n34. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)\nLast year: no rank\nCoates may still have some doubters, but there is no doubting his status as one of the best wingers in the sport.\n\nHe finished 2025 with 20 tries in 22 games, but also took other elements of his game to new levels, winding up with 149 metres per contest.\n\nHis finishing ability and work under the high ball sets him apart from most of his competition.\n\n[caption id="attachment_115811" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Xavier Coates of the Storm looks on during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Melbourne Storm at CommBank Stadium, on March 12, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n33. Luke Metcalf (New Zealand Warriors)\nLast year: no rank\nMetcalf was one of the trickiest players to place on this list. You could argue if he played every game this season he would have, at worst, cracked the top ten.\n\nUnfortunately, an ACL injury brought the curtain down on his season far too early, and his impact was obvious with the Warriors stumbling their way to the finish line afterwards.\n\nThe halfback had eight tries and nine assists in 15 games, and sat top of the Dally M leaderboard when he was injured.\n\n32. Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)\nLast year: no rank\nWhyte has been one of the better young finds in the game in recent seasons, and took things to a new level as part of a young Roosters' side in 2025.\n\nTheir best forward, Whyte was an obvious selection for the team of the year at the end of the campaign based on his performances at both lock and prop.\n\nHe has plenty of development left and will be one of the best forwards in the game next year.\n\n31. Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks)\nLast year: no rank\nTrindall has become the key man in the halves for the Sharks, which is a fair accomplishment when you're playing alongside Nicho Hynes.\n\nIn 26 games, Trindall scored seven tries of his own and assisted another 19, added 12 forced drop outs and ran the ball with conviction for much of the season.\n\nA key reason the Sharks finished where they did, and he will look to continue going to another level in 2026.\n\nThe top 50 players of 2025... So far\n50. Clint Gutherson (St George Illawarra Dragons)\n49. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)\n48. Leka Halasima (New Zealand Warriors)\n47. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)\n46. Isaiah Iongi (Parramatta Eels)\n45. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)\n44. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)\n43. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)\n42. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)\n41. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)\n40. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)\n39. 