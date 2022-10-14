As has been the case for the last couple of seasons, a clear group of teams developed throughout the 2022 NRL season.

There were teams within that group who came as a major shock - namely the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys - and those who didn't.

All in all, the top eight would all end up on 30 points or more, and while the Broncos and Dragons were within four points of that mark, the fadeaway to the 11th-placed Manly Sea Eagles was a staggering six more competition points.

That said, only one player from outside of the top ten features in the top 20 of this Top 50 player countdown, with Part 4 unveiled today on Zero Tackle.

A reminder that this list focuses on form from 2022, as well as the individual players impact on their team.

20. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Fisher-Harris had an incredible season continuing his status as one of the best props in the game.

The Penrith star led the way in the middle third for the men from the foot of the mountains alongside an excellent crop of forwards.

He made 23 appearances, averaging almost 150 metres per game, but it was the effectiveness of those metres, the number of post-contact metres and his offloads and tackle busting abilities which helped him stand out from the pack.

19. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

When you think of players who improved more than just about anyone else this season, it's hard to go past Dylan Brown, who will now be looking to string consistent seasons together in the blue and gold.

His 2020 season was superb, but then, in 2021, things fell apart with the number six only managing to register a handful of try assists for the entire campaign.

In 2022 though, he was back to his absolute best, becoming one of the game's premier five-eighths with 28 try involvements and a running game which saw him threaten at every opportunity.

18. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Carrigan proved beyond all reasonable doubt during 2022 as to why he is touted as Brisbane's next captain, and why he is viewed by many as their most important player already.

His injury and suspension at the back end of the season saw Brisbane fold and miss the finals, such was his impact on the side.

While he still is relatively inexperienced, he alongside Payne Haas led Brisbane into the top four at one point, and an Origin debut alongside an upcoming Kangaroos debut was as well earned as any in the competition.

17. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Grant is one player who has fallen away a little bit in 2022, but given the Storm's struggles through injury, maybe that isn't a surprise.

He was excellent in the State of Origin arena though and did more than his job in club land with fantastic vision, strong creativity and very efficiency defence - three factors of Grant's game which have come to be expected.

He is a critical asset to the Storm, and if they are to get back to their best in 2023, expect Grant to be a leading light in that.

16. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Manu is something special.

He may not be able to crack the number one jersey at the Sydney Roosters as he is about to do for New Zealand at the World Cup, but even in the centres, he has more impact on individual games than some players will have during their whole career.

His versatility, having also played in the halves this season, is beyond critical to the Roosters.

By the time it was all said and done, he had scored 11 tries and assisted another 12 in his 23 games, adding a staggering 145 tackle breaks.

15. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Like Carrigan, another player who has earned his Maroons and Australian debut at Origin and international level respectively this season is Reuben Cotter.

A relative no-name coming into the season, Cotter had struggled to find consistent minutes in a role prior to 2022.

His transition to middle forward, where he played huge minutes at enormous productivity levels though, saw him become one of the Cowboys' most important players throughout the course of the season.

14. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Daly Cherry-Evans has dropped down this list a little from last year, but that hardly comes as a surprise given the Sea Eagles' dramatic fall away from a preliminary final 12 months ago to missing the finals altogether this time around.

The star Queensland halfback led his team as well as could have been expected though, regularly being their best on the park.

A strong kicking game has always been the hallmark of his game, but he also had plenty to say with his running game in 2022.

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

There are few players in the NRL who are as consistent as the Penrith, New South Wales and Australian lock forward.

There is only one player in the NRL who could prevent Cameron Murray from wearing the number 13 jersey for the Blues at Origin level, and that is Yeo.

With a level of no fuss in his performance, Yeo gets through the hard yards in both attack and defence, but also has some excellent ball playing and footwork.

12. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Latrell Mitchell might have spent a large chunk of the season injured, but when it comes to noticeable impact on your own team, there are few players who could lay claim to doing more than he did this season.

South Sydney turned themselves from a side struggling to remain in the top eight to one among the most in-form teams in the competition once he returned from injury.

His form was something else, and there is little doubt that he is now a major part of the Kangaroos' plans for the World Cup on the back of a season where he added 7 tries and 17 try assists to go with 90 tackle breaks in just 17 games.

11. Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

Papali'i has become one of the game's premier forwards over the last two years since his switch from the New Zealand Warriors, where he was barely a fringe NRL level player.

The potential he always had has been recognised at the Parramatta Eels though, and it's something the Wests Tigers and their fans will be desperately hoping he can keep heading into 2023.

While he did all the hard yards, making an average of 140 metres per game, Papali'i also scored 10 tries, added 99 tackle breaks and made 37 offloads in a truly brilliant season.

The full list so far

