Hey NRL Fantasy coaches!

The Casual Athlete here on Zero Tackle, bringing you the lowdown on the superstars who lit up the fantasy scoreboard in Round 11. Whether you're looking to tweak your lineup or just love keeping tabs on the high-flyers, here's who made the magic happen this week!

1. David Armstrong – Newcastle Knights, WFB

Fantasy Score: 87

Price: $348,000

Match Result: Knights won 28-20 against an understrength Titans

Key Stats: 10 tackle busts, 264 run metres, and 3 tries

Quick Take: Armstrong's been a revelation since claiming a starting spot, stringing together four consecutive wins. His explosive performance this round not only dazzled fans, but also racked up massive fantasy points. Keep an eye on him as he continues to break out.

2. Latrell Mitchell – South Sydney Rabbitohs, WFB

Fantasy Score: 80

Price: $680,000

Match Result: Rabbitohs lost 28-22 to the Cowboys

Key Stats: 10 tackle busts, 1 try, 1 try assist

Quick Take: Despite the loss, Latrell showed why he's a fantasy beast, especially in the opposition's red zone. With Origin selections looming, he's definitely one to watch. If he stays in the Rabbitohs lineup instead of playing Origin, he could be a valuable asset during those critical rounds.

3. Hudson Young – Canberra Raiders, 2RF

Fantasy Score: 79

Price: $637,000

Match Result: Raiders won 28-24 against the in-form Bulldogs

Key Stats: 33 tackles, 2 forced turnovers, 2 tries

Quick Take: Young's performance was nothing short of stellar, contributing significantly on both defence and offence. Though he's on the radar for Origin, it seems more likely he'll remain a Raider through the upcoming bye rounds. Fantasy managers should note Canberra's favourable schedule, especially in Round 14.

4. Justin Olam – Wests Tigers, CTR

Fantasy Score: 79

Price: $343,000

Match Result: Tigers lost 24-12 to the Dolphins

Key Stats: 5 offloads, 9 tackle busts, 157 run metres

Quick Take: Olam was the standout in a losing effort, proving his mettle as a fantasy powerhouse. While he might not replicate these numbers every week, his aggressive play style keeps him in the fantasy conversation.

5. Reuben Garrick – Manly Sea Eagles, WFB/CTR

Fantasy Score: 77

Price: $599,000

Match Result: Manly lost a nail-biter 13-12 to the Broncos

Key Stats: 2 line breaks, 8 tackle busts, 212 run metres

Quick Take: Garrick's dual eligibility in fantasy as both a centre and a wing/fullback makes him a versatile choice for any fantasy team. His performance in a tightly contested match showcased his consistency and knack for big plays.

That wraps up our Round 11 fantasy highlights! Whether you're shuffling your lineup or just cheering from the sidelines, these players are proving to be worth every penny in NRL Fantasy. Keep tuning in for more updates and tips from your mate The Casual Athlete at Zero Tackle!

Special callout: Since writing this article, Jayden Sullivan updated to 80 Fantasy points, making him our second Tiger on the list!