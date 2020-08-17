Now over halfway through the 2020 NRL season, we’ve had some superstar performances from the usual culprits, seen incredible rookies emerge and other players develop.

Below is a list of the top 10 NRL improvers of 2020.

These are players who have either reached their potential or look like completely different players from their 2018/2019 selves.

Rookies won’t be considered, i.e Harry Grant due to not playing NRL last season, while players such as George Williams will also be left out due to the difference in competition.

These are players who have improved dramatically in the past season or two.

Let us know below if you agree with our list or if we left anyone out.