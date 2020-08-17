Now over halfway through the 2020 NRL season, we’ve had some superstar performances from the usual culprits, seen incredible rookies emerge and other players develop.
Below is a list of the top 10 NRL improvers of 2020.
These are players who have either reached their potential or look like completely different players from their 2018/2019 selves.
Rookies won’t be considered, i.e Harry Grant due to not playing NRL last season, while players such as George Williams will also be left out due to the difference in competition.
These are players who have improved dramatically in the past season or two.
Let us know below if you agree with our list or if we left anyone out.
10. Daniel Saifiti
I’m sure I wasn’t the only fan with raised eyebrows after seeing Saifiti named for Origin in 2019. He performed well beyond expectations and seems to have used the rep debut to slingshot his career.
Saifiti has been an absolute monster in 2020 and is now in the elite tier of front row forwards across the competition. His partnership with David Klemmer is likely to be an all-Origin duo again at the end of the season.
He is already six tackle breaks clear of his entire 2019, has one fewer offloads despite 12 less games, while is on track to smash his running metres and post contact metres. His 160 average run metres is astronomical compared to his 94 last season.
