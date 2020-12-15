The top 10 fastest NRL players of 2020 revealed

The crown for the NRL’s fastest player of 2020 has been awarded, with Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr leading the pack for the second straight year., per NRL.com.

Last season the Blues flyer registered a record 38.5 km/h in Round 5, and while he wasn’t able to reach his personal best again this year, he did manage to keep his place atop the podium.

‘The Foxx’ was caught speeding at 37.2 km/h in 2020, just edging out Broncos teenager Xavier Coates and Rabbitohs star Alex Johnston.

Phil Gould labeled Addo-Carr the fastest man on the planet during Origin III, and while it can certainly be disputed, the Storm star hasn’t let him done in taking out the league title as the NRL’s top speedster.

"Josh Addo-Carr is the fastest man on planet," says Phil Gould as the Blues hope for a penalty try. #Origin #Blues pic.twitter.com/ys5Cb4E4s5 — David Marler (@Qldaah) November 18, 2020

Despite a disappointing season, the Broncos had three players placed in the NRL’s top clocked runners, with Kotoni Staggs and Herbie Farnworth joining Coates in the top 10.

The top 10 fastest players in the NRL for 2020 (per NRL.com):

10. Herbie Farnworth – 35.7 km/h

9. Dylan Brown 35.7 km/h

8. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – 35.9 km/h

7. Phillip Sami – 35.9 km/h

6. Kotoni Staggs – 36.0 km/h

5. Waqa Blake – 36.1 km/h

4. Matt Dufty – 36.2 km/h

3. Alex Johnston – 36.9 km/h

2. Xavier Coates – 36.9 km/h