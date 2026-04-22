We are officially a quarter of the way through the 2026 NRL season, and the run to the State of Origin window is underway.

There have been surprises a plenty - both positive and negative.

Two coaches being sacked by this stage of the season has been the biggest shock, but with only one winless team left and three wins separating 2nd and 16th place on the table, the season feels as wide open as any in recent times.

The Penrith Panthers might be back to their dominant ways, but with a shake up of the rugby league landscape, and all of last year's top four sitting outside the top eight, there are plenty of opportunities for the season to continue shaking out in the coming months.

Here is every team's grade for the opening quarter of the season.