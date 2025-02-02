As the 2025 NRL season approaches, SuperCoach players are already eyeing the best-value players to build their squads.
Cash cows are crucial for balancing your salary cap while generating long-term value. Here's an in-depth look at the top ten cash cows and their potential impact.
10Isaiah Iongi (FLB) – $232,600
Isaiah Iongi offers significant value as a fullback, especially at his affordable starting price.
The young talent is known for his speed and ability to inject himself into attacking plays, making him a strong candidate for tackle busts and try assists.
If Iongi earns a consistent starting spot, he could be a gem for SuperCoach managers.
His price is a bargain, and even limited minutes could see his value rise quickly.
SuperCoach Verdict: A low-risk, high-reward option for freeing up cap space while generating steady price increases.