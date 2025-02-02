Isaiah Iongi offers significant value as a fullback, especially at his affordable starting price.

The young talent is known for his speed and ability to inject himself into attacking plays, making him a strong candidate for tackle busts and try assists.

If Iongi earns a consistent starting spot, he could be a gem for SuperCoach managers.

His price is a bargain, and even limited minutes could see his value rise quickly.

SuperCoach Verdict: A low-risk, high-reward option for freeing up cap space while generating steady price increases.