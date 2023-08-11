The best young female rugby league players in the New South Wales Combined High School region have faced off against each other in three days of trials.

To find the best players in the region, several players underwent three days of trials as they looked to earn a spot in the squad that will compete in the ASSRL Championships, which will occur later in the year at the end of September (23 September - 29 September).

Coached by Jon Wilson, the squad selected includes a plethora of future NRLW players who have impressed with their athleticism, physicality, speed, quickness and football IQ.

Wilson would also speak on the standouts from the trials and admitted they caught his eye.

“She's [Ellie Brander] from Hunter Sports High and is just so tough. She ran good lines and consistently tackled,'' Wilson told News Corp.

“Tia Matthews from The Hills Sports High is a lock and very energetic and runs the ball everywhere and Trinity Tauaneai from Bass Hill High, her sister (Alexis Tauaneai) plays NRLW with St George, is outstanding. She is just tough, skilful and takes it forward and dominates the middle.

“There were a few girls from last year who stood out like Olivia Vaalele from Hills Sports, Tahlia O'Brien from Fig Tree High and Koffi (Brookfield), the No. 9 from Kiama High.

“Anastasia Leutupue from Hills Sports is just 14 and outstanding. She just bought the ball back quick and plays on wings and in the centres.

“Waiaria Ellis is from Castle Hill High and her passing game is unbelievable. She's also got good footwork and reads the game well. And Ava Jones from Castle Hill High is also good.''

NSW CHS 16s Girls Rugby League Squad

Ellie Brander (Hunter Sports High School)- Player of the Tournament

Koffi Brookfield (Kiama High School)

Lacey Cross (Northern Beaches Secondary College-Makellar)

Waiaria Ellis (Castle Hill High School)

Lauren Filip (Hunter Sports High School)

Khyliah Gray (Northern Beaches Secondary College-Makellar)

Ella Greatz (Warilla High School)

Ava Jones (Castle Hill High School)

Ella Knowles (Hunter Sports High School)

Anastasia Leutupue (The Hills Sports High School)

Meleseini Makaui (Bankstown Girls High School)

Tia Matthews (The Hills Sports High School)

Manua Moleka (The Hills Sports High School)

Tahlia O'Brien (Figtree High School)

Brandy Simpson (Hunter Sports High School)

Paige Tauaneai (Bass High School)

Trinity Tauaneai (Bass High School)

Alaianne Toia (Rouse Hill High School)

Naiokav Tuipulotu (The Hills Sports High School)

Olivia Vaalele (The Hills Sports High School)

Coaches/Staff: Jonathan Wilson (Bass High School), Scott Sablowsk (Bomaderry High School), Adam Sargent-Wilson (Figtree High School)

The Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League National Championships will occur from Saturday, 23 September til Friday, 29 September, at Port Macquarie.