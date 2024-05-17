Magic Round is preparing for its fifth installment in 2024, with the concept now guaranteed to continue in the Queensland capital until at least the end of 2027.

For rugby league fans, that is simply good news.

Magic Round has served up some belters over the years, and the games being played at the best rectangular stadium in the country simply works.

Ahead of the 2024 installment, Zero Tackle are winding the clock back to look at the best games played on Magic Round so far.

Here are the top six.