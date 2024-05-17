Magic Round is preparing for its fifth installment in 2024, with the concept now guaranteed to continue in the Queensland capital until at least the end of 2027.
For rugby league fans, that is simply good news.
Magic Round has served up some belters over the years, and the games being played at the best rectangular stadium in the country simply works.
Ahead of the 2024 installment, Zero Tackle are winding the clock back to look at the best games played on Magic Round so far.
Here are the top six.
6. South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 defeat Cronulla Sharks 22, 2021
This one was an absolute roller-coaster of a game.
The Rabbitohs came flying out of the gates, putting three tries on through Keaon Koloamatangi, Alex Johnston and Cody Walker before the Sharks knew what had hit them. Combined with a penalty goal, the eventual grand finalists were leading 20-0 and held that advantage until minutes before halftime when William Kennedy crossed to begin the fight back.
At 20 points to 6, the Sharks had plenty of work to do after the break though, and took their time kicking it off.
Aaron Woods eventually crossed in the 58th minute, with Briton Nikora crossing just eight minutes later. Chad Townsend only managed one of those conversions though, leaving the Sharks four points behind.
Tries to Cody Walker and Jai Arrow inside the final ten minutes would kick South Sydney clear, but it's hard to argue this wasn't a cracker.
Match summary: South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 (Tries: Keaon Koloamatangi, Alex Johnston, Cody Walker [2], Jai Arrow; Conversions: Adam Reynolds 5/5, Penalty Goals: Adam Reynolds 1/1} defeat Cronulla Sharks 22 (Tries: William Kennedy, Aaron Woods, Briton Nikora, Mawene Hiroti; Conversions: Chad Townsend 3/4)