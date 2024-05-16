Let's be honest. If you haven't already got tickets to the sold-out magic round, you'll be parking yourself on the couch for the first game of Magic Round on Friday evening, barely moving a muscle over the weekend while the NRL is on for the next three days.

With a weekend that also kicks off with the women's State of Origin clash, it's a footy fest that you won't want to miss.

But a good weekend making an indent on the couch (before wondering where you misplaced the remote at the end of six hours straight) needs to be paired up with the right energy supplements and yes, probably more than one cold beverage.

So we thought, why not make some recommendations for the weekend ahead?

Friday

The weekend gets rumbling into gear with the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs, before the Manly Sea Eagles clash with the Brisbane Broncos.

We all know Friday night games after a long week of work are simply the best, and last year, the Raiders and Bulldogs played out a belter in the opening game of the round.

This year, we reckon it's the sort of game where you will want to feel like you're at the ground, there are few things that go down better than a pie mixed with a side of shouting at the referee that the opposition player "has been doing it all day" when he concedes a penalty in the second minute of play.

Anyway, Red Rooster have paired with Four N' Twenty Pies to launch the Chicken & Gravy Pie. It's a deadset upgrade on the traditional pie you'd get at the ground for $15.99, and even better, you can smash it down from the comfort of your own couch.

Pair it with a side of chips and a drink, and seriously, what is there not to love?

Dessert follows during the Sea Eagles and Broncos game.

If you're not cracking into some sort of ice-cream dish that you can bring our and devour over the course of the weekend, then you may need to review your priorities.

Saturday

Saturday rolls around and it's an earlier start: 3pm for the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights.

It's the sort of game that could be pretty fun. David Fifita playing for the Titans after his backflip, the Knights with another new halves combination. Who knows what to expect?

This one is your cheese, crackers and dip game with an ice cold drink of your choice. That, frankly, probably continues into the start of the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters game, although we'd probably recommend not filling up on all the cheese.

Anyway, dinner some time during that second clash and rolls into the third game between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday night.

Open up your delivery app, order a pizza, bob's your uncle. Or just smash another Chicken & Gravy Pie, because, who cares? It's your life!

Grab the ice cream leftovers, it's time to think about tomorrow's menu.

Sunday

Another triple-header on Sunday, starting at the even earlier time of 1:50pm (AEST). The New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers game caused controversy last year.

We aren't sure if it'll get to the same level this year, but - with plenty of action to come - a late lunch to start the day sounds good. Better go something a bit healthier after the last two nights - as you rip into this one seems the go.

We aren't saying order a salad - because you don't make friends with salad - but we also aren't saying get your local kebab shop to make you a snack pack. Happy medium here. Maybe some sushi or a sanga is in order.

Before long you'll be back into the beverages, breaking out the leftover cheese and dip from the day before and ready for the Melbourne Storm to play the Parramatta Eels sans Mitchell Moses.

The Eels probably need the actual Moses from biblical times if they are going to win this one based on their recent form too, although Melbourne don't come in red-hot either.

A rare Sunday nightcap to finish the weekend follows with the Tigers and Dolphins in what could be another fun game to close the round.

Another Chicken and Gravy pie is probably the way to bookend the weekend, but otherwise, maybe it's a cheeseburger or a roast chicken roll with chips or salad to close out an amazing weekend of footy before you resume your boring health kick on Monday morning.

Enjoy the footy and the food, and thank us later.

