We are absolutely blessed in the year 2024.

The level of talent across each and every NRL position has never been better.

The current crop of NRL five-eights though is downright special.

This was a very difficult list to compile. You'll soon see but one of the game's elite players missed out.

A reminder that this is a list based purely on 2024 efforts.

With that said, below are the top 10 five-eights from 2024:

Honourable Mention: Cameron Munster