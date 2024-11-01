We are absolutely blessed in the year 2024.
The level of talent across each and every NRL position has never been better.
The current crop of NRL five-eights though is downright special.
This was a very difficult list to compile. You'll soon see but one of the game's elite players missed out.
A reminder that this is a list based purely on 2024 efforts.
With that said, below are the top 10 five-eights from 2024:
Honourable Mention: Cameron Munster
10. Ezra Mam
Truthfully, the Broncos season was going nowhere, but it officially ended in Round 22 when Ezra Mam went down with a season-ending injury.
21-year-old Mam was asked to play the lead role for long stretches in 2024 after Adam Reynolds went down injured. He did so admirably.
His 19 games produced nine tries, 12 try assists, 13 line-break assists, five forced dropouts and just under 95 run metres per game.
The serious incident of this past weekend was not taken into account when compiling this entry.