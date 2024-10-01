A season that began in Las Vegas back in the first week of March will draw to a conclusion this Sunday evening.

For the large majority of the season two teams stood head and shoulders above the rest. They will meet in the Decider this weekend.

The mighty Melbourne Storm, Minor Premiers and 2024's standard bearers clash with the three time defending champion Penrith Panthers, who seem to be hitting top form at the best time.

Before the Grand Final we look back at a busy weekend of Prelims and Grand Finals.

Below are 20 thoughts from Prelim weekend:

1. It simply had to be, right? Anything other than a Storm vs Panthers Grand Final would have felt like an almighty injustice. These two teams have been head and shoulders above the chasing pack for many months now. In terms of storyline, this is absolutely perfect! It honestly shapes as one of the all-time Grand Finals.

2. While the NRL Decider was seemingly written in stone, the NRLW Grand Final is a contest between David and Goliath. The Sharks overcame the Minor Premiers and the NRLW's historic big dogs to set up a mouth-watering Grand Final. The last time these teams met the Roosters destroyed Cronulla 40 points to nil.

3. The Newtown Jets won a thrilling NSW Cup Grand Final to set up an interstate clash with the Northern Devils. We were denied the North Sydney vs Northern clash but the Jets are looking to add their second NRL State Championship in the past five seasons. North Brisbane are looking for their first.

4. Shoutout to both the Roosters and the Sharks for making it as far as they did, but neither stood a chance going up the juggernaut Storm and Roosters. If you offered the Sharks a Prelim in the pre-season, they would have bitten your hand off. Meanwhile, this feels about right for the Roosters.

5. The Storm's best players on Friday evening were their entire spine. Jarome Hughes was a pretty clear best on ground but the other three can be any combination of Munster, Grant and Papenhuyzen. That is a huge thing to say at the business end of the season. They're firing right now.

6. Despite the above, Nathan Cleary looks the clear form player of the competition right now. He has been breathing fire since his return from a long-term injury layoff. You simply cannot teach class.

7. I'm not shocked that Kevin Walters won't be coaching the Broncos in 2025. Fired or stepped down, it doesn't really matter. What does matter is that the Broncos missing the 2024 Finals series was almost criminal. He had to go.

8. Michael Maguire is a brilliant appointment at Red Hill. As a Blues fan I'm not overly happy. It looked as though the Blues finally had a brilliant mentor in charge. I can't blame him though, the Broncos job is a marquee appointment. It never felt like Madge was long for the Blues role.

9. Looking at the Dally M nominations, there's probably only two glaring omissions. Kyle Feldt should have made the short-list for the Winger of the Year spot while I expected to see Blaize Talagi on the Rookie of the Year list. Still, no one on there looked like they didn't belong.

10. The future of the Bulldogs is very bright. The Josh Jackson led Jersey Flegg team outlasted the red hot Sharks to secure their second straight title. The amount of talent on show in that game was ridiculous. Both teams can be happy but the Dogs have two straight wins now. It feels very much like Penrith did prior to their NRL explosion.

11. A lot was made, again, about crowd sizes this past weekend. Again, it's fun to poke fans in these games but no body in their right mind actually cares. Origin and the Grand Final sell out. Big games between rivals produce huge crowds. A rainy Saturday night between a side use to success hosting the smallest fanbase in the NRL ... Not so much.

12. There is no world in which Graham Annesley survives this supposed end of season review. Again he has come out and contradicted himself in this week's conference. After earlier in the season saying Dylan Edwards was awarded a penalty as he was denied an outside shot at making a tackle, yesterday it was Talakai not being likely to make the tackle which should have lead the try being given. I swear he isn't even trying anymore.

13. I am not shocked, at all, that Nelson Asofa-Solomona was unsuccessful in having his charge downgraded. He was dead on to be suspended. There's no way he fights that charge in any other circumstance other than a Grand Final. Worth a crack I suppose.

14. Just on this, the current system absolutely invited this exact circumstance. After being given a fine multiple times during the season, the carry over points just kept piling up. Now he's missing over a month of football.

15. Surely there's no way Mal Meninga can pick Kalyn Ponga after he initially withdrew. Imagine naming a player who had no intention of running out, until threatened with a ban, while the likes of Ryan Papenhuyzen and co are available.

16. As I type this, I'm seeing plenty of hate for Madge "walking out" on NSW. Players walk out on clubs all the time. I understand the waitress but it's a rep set up, not a week to week job that has set a club back months. The Blues can name a new coach tomorrow and no harm is done.

17. I'll release an article in the next few hours but I'd really like to see Josh Jackson brought into the NSW set up right away. If not as head coach, as an assistant. Name Justin Holbrook and put Jackson on an assistant. He is everything you're looking for in a rep coach.

18. The NRL took the side of caution in not fining Ivan Cleary after his post match spray. There was nothing in it it. He was probably right. That said, coaches have been fined for less this year. What a mess.

19. I have to say I hate calls for players to not be suspended in Grand Finals and have penalties rolled over. It would take a player about eight seconds to put a shot on in a Prelim knowing they're not risking a decider.

20. There's nothing I love doing than doubling down, so here goes. Facts are Nicho Hynes carried the Sharks to two Finals series they don't play in without him. This season he was the form player of the competition prior to Origin One. For those calling Hynes out, stop being easily lead by outrage media. Hynes is out of form, not a bad player. The amount of scrutiny on this bloke is embarrassing.