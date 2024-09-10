Here we go!

Following 27 amazing rounds of NRL action and a thrilling State of Origin series, we've officially reached the business end of the season.

Nine teams head for Mad Monday, leaving the eight big guns to battle it out over the next month.

Round 27 certainly delivered as promised. We saw a chaotic Spoon Bowl contested in front a huge crowd, we saw the Cowboys wrap up a home final in front of a monster crowd, and the Sharks denied Manly a return to Brookvale.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 27:

1. The NRL has absolutely nailed the decision to move the Dogs/Sea Eagles Final to Sunday afternoon. It's the game most likely to provide the biggest crowd and has been given the best opportunity to do so. There is a big concert on Saturday night, as well as a Giants home final in the AFL. That would have been chaos if allowed to stay in the Saturday night time slot.

2. Well, it just wouldn't been an NRL round of action without the traditional Bunker howler. This week we made it all the way through to Sunday afternoon to see a terrible defensive read rewarded with a penalty. Just awful stuff.

3. We knew it was coming but players are now actively throwing themselves into defenders to try and draw penalties. Clint Gutherson should legit be fined and made to apologise for his ridiculous theatrics on Friday evening. 30 metres from the ball, Gutherson threw himself into a defender and the carry on was more suited for the A League than the NRL.

4. Right now, if you had to name a smokey from outside the top four, the Cowboys would be hard to go past. They just smashed the Bulldogs at Accor with the brightest of lights on. They're at home in front of a plucky Newcastle side and will be confident of getting through. From there, a potential matchup against the Roosters doesn't look beyond them.

5. The Sharks, having not won there in seemingly 25 years, have now won their last three games at Brookvale Oval. It's funny how quickly these "hoodoos" turn.

6. It's good to see big Corey Horsburgh publicly backflip on his request to move from Canberra. He is a player of serious potential. He literally kept the Raiders slim Finals hopes alive with the boot (never though I'd type those words) on Saturday afternoon. A great result after some serious conjecture re his future.

7. How poetic was it that a Wests Tigers player was sent to the Sin Bin in their final game of the season? The Tigers ended up with 16 sin bins in 2024. That is a ridiculous stat and is surely something that needs to be improved tenfold before 2025.

8. Speaking of Spoon Bowl, that game absolutely lived up to the hype. It was awful at times, even worse at others. It's beautiful Rugby League chaos at its finest. A huge wrap to the fans that turned up and made it feel like a game with tremendous meaning.

9. Another week, another try on debut. Mark Nawaqanitawase crossed for the Roosters in their Friday night clash and sent the Marky Mark fan club in the stands into absolute raptures. I maintain seeing a player score on debut is the best sight in rugby league!

10. A few weeks back there was a story that suggested Tom Trbjoevic attempted to give some money back to Manly due to injuries and being unavailable. I dare say that a certain, big name, Tigers forward should insist on doing so himself. It's Stefano Utoikamanu for those wondering.

11. The above said, watch him come out and be a different player in Melbourne. The amount of players who cruise at lesser clubs then put the foot down at bigger clubs should be studied! You can't convince me it's not an attitude thing.

12. I was a bit shocked to see so many rush to the defence of Kevin Walters following his sides missing Finals footy by such a margin. It seems they're either very confident or very desperate for him to succeed. Last year went ok so I can see why, but otherwise his record is abysmal.

13. I have to give special mention to the Newcastle fans who booed Wayne Bennett every time his face was shown on the big screen. Bennett's heart would have been warned every time he heard the reaction. Tremendous.

14. The Sharks need to stop talking about earning respect and win a Finals game. That is the only way they'll shed the tag they've gained over the years.

15. The nature of the NRLW competition is such that the previously undefeated (6-0) Sharks can actually lose a home Final over the next two weeks. Copping a 40-0 loss saw them go from $1.01 for the Minor Premiership to only a 50/50 chance of hosting a Final. Every game counts!

16. Alofiana Khan-Pereira finishes with the top try-scoring award, while Valentine Holmes topped the point scorers for 2024. I wonder what odds that duo were offering in the pre-season? I had Dom Young and Jamayne Isaako. Close enough.

17. I fully understand Wayne Bennett going to his most experienced options in a straight shootout for a Finals spot but my word will Isaiya Katoa feel hard done by. He was the Dolphins best for so much of the season, only to be watching from the stands as his time fell to the Knights. I hope it doesn't dent the kid's confidence as he is the future of the Phins.

18. Given that he is retiring, would (if given the chance) Jesse Bromwich insist on taking a ban rather than paying a fine? $1,000 fine? Nah, I'll take a six game ban please.

19. I absolutely love the Pacific Championships being announced last week. Two tiers for both mens and womens will add extra spice to every game. I would love to see Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia take part in a four nations but this is the next best thing.

20. I'm a Sharks fan so of course I was supporting my team on Sunday, but every NRL neutral I spoke to wanted the Dogs to host this week's clash with Manly. There may actually be 60,000 people there. So to the Cowboys hosting a massive game against Newcastle. It's a shame Allianz won't host the Panthers/Roosters clash, but I'm a big believer in earning home-ground advantage, so Penrith it is. What a round of footy!!!