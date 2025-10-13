After falling agonisingly short in 2023, the Brisbane Broncos snapped a 19-year title drought with a thrilling 26–22 grand final win over the Melbourne Storm this year, securing their first premiership since 2006.

While many were critical of first-year coach Michael Maguire's gruelling pre-season tactics, his methods proved effective, although it's now been revealed that the full story behind his training regime was not told.

Broncos star forward Pat Carrigan has lifted the lid on the punishing pre-season that paved the way for the Broncos' drought-breaking premiership, admitting to the Daily Telegraph that the sessions were even "worse than reported".

"Worse, worse," Carrigan said when asked if Maguire's pre-season was as bad as described.

"Mate, he's tough but fair.

"We all come to work each day and sign up to get better.

"He's a big part of why we're here."

Maguire, who is now a two-time premiership coach following his 2014 triumph with South Sydney, has long been known for his relentless methods, earning a reputation for “spew bucket” sessions and uncompromising standards.

Carrigan said that while it took time for the squad to adjust, the results spoke for themselves.

"That foundation you build in conditioning, all the days with sore bodies, getting thrown into the wrestle room, it took time to gel, and people were critical of that," Carrigan said.

"But deep down we knew once we got through it, if we could find our flow of footy, we could be a chance."

Backrower Jordan Riki, who had previously worked with Maguire in the Kiwis setup, said he was stunned by the intensity when he arrived back at Red Hill for pre-season.

"It was nuts," Riki said.

"I heard some rumours about his pre-seasons, and there were a few nervous faces on day one.

"I came back a bit later and the boys were like, ‘Oh man, you don't know what you're in for.'

"Sure enough, on day one I was like ‘oh wow.'"

But Riki credited Maguire's demanding approach for transforming the Broncos into a resilient 80-minute side capable of grinding out wins in high-pressure moments.

"That's the Madge effect, I guess," Riki said.

"It works, hey? Look at it, we bloody won.

"We turned into an 80-minute team, and if it needed to go longer, we'd go longer.

"The belief was high, and we ended up coming away with a win."

Any doubt that Maguire's tactics were over-the-top has now been thwarted, with the silverware to prove it sitting in the Broncos' trophy cabinet.