After conceding a third straight loss to begin the season, Jason Demetriou is confident that the South Sydney Rabbitohs can turn things around despite being in "the lowest point" of his career.

For the first time since 2010 the Rabbitohs are on the bottom of the NRL ladder after the competition's opening three rounds of the season.

Statistically, they are also unlikely to make the finals, with only five teams making the finals after starting 0-3 since 2010 - in the past 15 teams to start 0-3, only one has gone on to play in the finals later that year.

"It's disappointing, it hurts," Demetriou said.

"It's probably the lowest point of my career right now, but I know how we can get out of it, we'll fight, and we'll fight together.

“There's only one way out and that's staying together and fighting.

"It's a matter of getting that first win. Individually, there's signs out there we're starting to find some rhythm, but we've got to fight harder."

The full list of teams who have started 0 & 3, then made the finals since 2010: Sea Eagles 2021

Sharks 2020

Cowboys 2015

Sharks 2015

After losses to the Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos, the Rabbitohs came into the match with a different mindset and spine combination due to Lachlan Ilias being dropped to the NSW Cup and Damien Cook starting from the interchange bench.

However, this wouldn't change the outcome of the match, with the Sydney Roosters beating their rivals in decisive fashion 48-12.

With the club conceding the second-biggest loss to the Roosters in the NRL era, Demetriou has now lost five straight games and only won four out of the past 16 matches.

“I've got a lot of trust in this group, they're a great group, they care about each other and that's probably our biggest problem at the moment," he added.

"We don't want to be in this position but we have to accept our reality and fight our way out of it. I know this group and I know they'll get out of it.

“The only way to quieten down (the noise) is to get laser focus, ruthless with our preparation and go after the performance next week and each week if we can do that, we'll improve and get it off our back and get our season running again.

“It's just where we're at, at the moment, the monkey is on our back, and you can see that in our resolve at times, and there is some effort there, but it's put into the wrong places.

“I told the players there is only one way out, and that's staying together, fighting, and getting back on the horse.

“It's a matter of just getting that first win. We've got to be more resilient to get that two points, nobody is going to give it to us.

“I'm extremely confident (I can turn it around), that's my job, it's on me to make sure we're fighting hard and ready to play on Good Friday.”

Despite the constant losses, Demetrious was asked if he was the right man to lead the Bunnies, who are set to be on the end of media scrutiny over the next couple of weeks if their poor form continues.

“I've been with this group for a long time, I understand the group, and I'm confident we're on the same page and working together," he continued.

We've just got to turn it around, and I've got no doubt I'm the man who can do that."

“But ultimately what I sit here and say makes no difference to what people are going to say, the only thing that's going to make a difference is results.”