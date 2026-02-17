The talks of NRL global expansion have heated up in recent years, capturing the imagination of fans and decision makers.

With the NRL confirming that New Zealand will host Origin Game 2 in 2027, and the game heading to Vegas for its third straight season opener, it is clear that the NRL is moving towards greater heights overseas.

NRL boss Peter V'Landys has already mentioned cities such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, and Abu Dhabi as potential expansion points, highlighting their unique appeal and strategic importance.

However, some have questions exactly how this would work, with time zone differences, stadium options and the overall demand in these cities being questioned.

Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan, presents an intriguing option for an international NRL fixture, with a 6pm local kick-off translating to 8pm in Sydney and 7pm in Queensland, allowing the broadcast to remain at the same time.

The country already has a strong interest in rugby union, the 2019 Rugby World Cup helping ignite enthusiasm for fast-paced, physical sports, while modern infrastructure and its growing appeal as a tourist destination make the city attractive for travelling fans.

Tokyo also regularly hosts large-scale sporting events and is equipped with world-class stadiums.

One possible venue could be Tokyo Stadium, also known as Ajinomoto Stadium, which seats 49,970 and has previously hosted Olympic events such as football and rugby.

While smaller than Suncorp and Accor Stadium, it offers an intimate yet professional atmosphere that could suit an overseas crowd.

With Japan boasting the fourth largest population of rugby union players in the world at 126,000, there is clear potential for rugby league to find a receptive audience, making Tokyo a strong candidate for international expansion for either State of Origin or Round One.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is another location that V'landys is eyeing off to host an NRL fixture.

With the same time difference as Japan, a 6:00pm local kick-off would also correspond to 8:00pm in Sydney and 7:00pm in Queensland.

The city has a history of hosting major international sporting events, including the renowned Rugby Sevens, demonstrating its capacity to manage high-profile, high-contact competitions.

A possible venue could be Hong Kong Stadium, with a capacity of over 40,000, which is also centrally located, ensuring both convenience and a lively atmosphere.

The city is also popular with Australian visitors, creating a potential fan base for a live event.

While there is no extensive NRL presence yet, the city's interest in rugby union and its experience with international sports suggest strong potential for audience engagement and growth.

England

England offers a highly visible and historically connected venue for NRL matches.

Scheduling would require careful consideration, with options including an 11:00am kick-off local time to suit Australian prime time, or a 3:00pm local kick-off to appeal to UK audiences.

The city has an established connection with rugby league through the Super League, international fixtures, and the World Club Challenge, providing a familiar context for the sport.

One possible stadium could be Wembley in London, with a capacity of over 90,000, offering an iconic setting, though it may be difficult to fill without additional events or doubleheaders that directly involve the UK.

Another option is Old Trafford in Manchester, with a capacity of 74,197. It has previously hosted international rugby league fixtures, accessible to London fans while still delivering a memorable stadium experience.

Weekend scheduling would likely maximise attendance, and the existing rugby league culture provides a supportive environment for hosting an NRL match.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi presents a strategic option for hosting NRL Round 1 matches rather than the Origin series, given the extreme heat during mid-year months.

A kick-off in the early afternoon local time would align with late-night broadcasts in Sydney and Queensland, allowing Australian fans to watch the game live.

The city's location makes it accessible to other Middle Eastern, Asian, and European markets, providing a broader international audience.

One potential venue is Zayed Sports City Stadium, with a capacity of 44,000, the largest dedicated outdoor stadium in the city, regularly hosting major international events.

Its size is sufficient to create a vibrant atmosphere without the risk of appearing empty, making it suitable for a marquee event.

Signs of growing interest in rugby league at grassroots levels, combined with opportunities for sponsorship and media exposure, position Abu Dhabi as a forward-thinking venue for expanding the NRL's global presence.

Each location offers unique advantages, from time zone alignment to world-class stadiums and experience hosting major sporting events.

With careful planning and scheduling, it will be interesting to see whether the NRL can stage successful international fixtures that engage fans both at home and abroad, and help establish rugby league on a global stage.