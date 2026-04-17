Good coaches are becoming more and more valuable by the season.

We've seen what Ivan Cleary has been able to build at Penrith, while the Storm have never had an extended dip.

Benji Marshall seems to finally have the Wests Tigers on the right path, Kieran Foran has transformed the Sea Eagles almost overnight and Michael Maguire came in a won a title with the Broncos in his first season.

Today though, we're looking at some decisions that have either gone wrong or are just outright wrong.

Typically I don't like to focus on the negatives in the game but after the week I had to endure (hello "obstructor" rulings) I believe I've earned it.

With that said, here are five of the top coaching errors of 2026 ... thus far: