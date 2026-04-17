Good coaches are becoming more and more valuable by the season.
We've seen what Ivan Cleary has been able to build at Penrith, while the Storm have never had an extended dip.
Benji Marshall seems to finally have the Wests Tigers on the right path, Kieran Foran has transformed the Sea Eagles almost overnight and Michael Maguire came in a won a title with the Broncos in his first season.
Today though, we're looking at some decisions that have either gone wrong or are just outright wrong.
Typically I don't like to focus on the negatives in the game but after the week I had to endure (hello "obstructor" rulings) I believe I've earned it.
With that said, here are five of the top coaching errors of 2026 ... thus far:
5. Cameron Ciraldo not bringing Bronson Xerri on for Stephen Crichton - Round 5
We'll start with a far less serious offence that those to come. That said, what was he thinking?
After naming specailist left centre BronsoN Xerri on the bench, then smugly insisting in a car crash pre-match interview, that Xerri was there to cover backline injuries, the Dogs lost left centre Stephen Crichton.
Everyone in the stadium stood knowing Xerri was running on. Everyone at home edged forward to see the outcast speedster return to first grade.
Then Sean O'Sullivan ran on.
The Dogs, who were winning the game at the time, then fell behind and lost whilst struggling to create any opportunities.
Probably should have gone the player you named for that exact situation over a reserve grade half on his fifth club, playing out of position. Probably!