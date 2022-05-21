We are now just weeks away from Origin One and NSW eligible players are dropping like flies.

Latrell Mitchell has long been ruled out while Ryan Papenhuyzen's recent injury has robbed him of a near certain Origin debut.

Origin mainstay Cameron Murray joins the aforementioned stars in the casualty ward following a serious injury. He was certain to run out for the Blues on June 8th.

Murray's loss will be someone else's game, with both Origin second row spots up for grabs.

Looking at the list of names there are plenty of options but I certainly wouldn't want to be in Brad Fittler's shoes come selection.

Below are the players most likely to run out to represent New South Wales in the Series opener in Sydney.